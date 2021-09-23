Fraud.net Achieves NTIS Access Certification
New York, NY, September 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Fraud.net is pleased to have been certified for access to the United States Department of Commerce (DOC) National Technical Information Service (NTIS) to assist businesses in fraud prevention and compliance with Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti Money-Laundering (AML) regulations.
Fraud.net’s achievement in securing this access is indicative of their continual efforts to comprehensively secure their own data and operations as well as those of the clients they serve. This achievement also indicates the periodic review and improvement of such security processes, for the benefit of Fraud.net’s clients and to ensure constant government compliance.
Access will improve their adaptive scoring platform and processes, including:
- Data Enrichment - adding this dimension to their collective intelligence network will better inform Fraud.net’s machine learning processes, to the benefit of their clients
- Case Management - more accurate (and faster) transaction authentication and scoring lowers the rate of false positives and makes case-by-case reviewing more efficient
- Business Intelligence - advanced data mining and visualization, better informed by this list will provide an edge in fraud detection for Fraud.net and their clients.
Fraud.net’s achievement reflects their ongoing commitment to continuously bolster their fraud management and prevention solutions and ultimately save millions more in profits for their clients while safeguarding their data in the process.
About Fraud.net:
Fraud.net is a leader in AI-powered enterprise risk intelligence. Its award-winning fraud detection platform helps digital businesses quickly identify transactional anomalies and pinpoint fraud using artificial intelligence, big data, and live-streaming visualizations. Fraud.net’s platform was designed to combat hard-to-detect fraud at digital enterprises in the digital payments and financial services sectors. Its unified algorithmic architecture combines cognitive computing/deep learning, collective intelligence, rules-based decision engines, and streaming analytics to detect fraud in real-time, at scale.
Fraud.net is the only cloud-based “glass-box” system, offering a full and transparent presentation of the data, statistics, and contextual variables to help organizations simultaneously reduce risk and optimize business processes. With Fraud.net, enterprises can simplify their fraud management, defending against different types of fraud through one unified solution.
