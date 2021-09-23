So Fierce Music Label Signs Canada’s Drag Race Season 2 Contestant Icesis Couture
Producer Velvet Code and Canada’s Drag Race Contestant Team Up for Debut Dance Single
Vancouver, Canada, September 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- So Fierce Music (SFM) is excited to announce the signing of Canada’s Drag Race Season 2 contestant Icesis Couture to the So Fierce Music artist roster.
An “Ottawa Girl” born and raised, with family roots in El Salvador, Icesis Couture’s unique and passion filled performances are legendary within Canada’s Drag community. With a drag career spanning 14 years across Canada and the United States, her versatility is limitless, crossing boundaries and genres, marking a stage presence that is hard to ignore, or label. The moment her heels hit the stage, the passion and effort are evident, showcasing creativity and humour and enchanting audiences across North America with a signature style of beauty, glamour and fashion.
From glamorous showstoppers to club kid cool, you never know what to expect from this multi-talented illusionist. Icesis Couture's love for the art of Drag and the creative outlet it provides are what fuels her to keep evolving and pushing the boundaries of performance art, providing an entertainment spectacle and experience that leaves her appreciative audiences howling for more.
So Fierce Music CEO/Founder Velvet Code says, "We are thrilled to have Icesis Couture join the So Fierce Music family. An incredibly talented artist with a great work ethic, the future is bright for this queen from our nation's capital. The song we're working on is of epic proportions, and Icesis Couture is going to be bringing the party!"
Icesis Couture’s debut single with So Fierce Music, produced by world renowned Electronic/Pop Music Producer Velvet Code will be released during the show’s second season.
Canada’s Drag Race is the Canadian edition of the RuPaul's Drag Race franchise and has just announced their line up for the upcoming new season. In a similar format to the American version, the show features a crop of Canadian drag queens as they compete for a grand prize of $100,000 and the title and crown of “Canada’s Drag Superstar.” The show, which airs on Crave in Canada is produced by Blue Ant Studios, RuPaul serves as Executive Producer.
www.sofiercemusic.com/icesiscouture
About So Fierce Music | www.sofiercemusic.com
Founded in 2020, So Fierce Music is a new kind of music & entertainment company for artists marginalized and disadvantaged by the mainstream music industry because of age, race, gender or sexual identity.
