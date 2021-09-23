Tacoma Real Estate Firm Named Top Rated by Zillow
Tacoma, WA, September 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Premier Real Estate Partners, which specializes in Tacoma homes for sale, has been named a top-rated agency by Zillow, the most-visited real estate website in the United States.
Premier Real Estate Partners represents the region’s finest properties with exceptional skill using the most innovative technologies currently available. The company offers ultimate privacy and security along with speed and efficiency when it comes to homes for sale in Tacoma, Washington. Their years of full-time experience have given them a clear understanding of the mindset of home buyers and sellers and a thorough understanding of the regional marketplace.
Among the services Premier Real Estate Partners provides for buyers searching for homes for sale in the Tacoma region are up-to-date alerts of new homes and recent price reductions in inboxes. Homes can be viewed on mobile phones, tablets and desktops.
In addition, through its Premier Mortgage Services division, a team of financing experts guide buyers through the home buying process. They are committed to fast, professional, courteous and personal service to help buyers understand and feel at ease.
Typical of the reviews that can be found on Zillow about Premier Real Estate Partners is one from August in which the buyer said about agency partner Khalid Ziad Farrah: “Khalid went out of his way to make every aspect of our home buying process super easy and as stress free as possible. I would definitely recommend him to everyone and would use him again with future purchase needs.”
Another reviewer on Zillow wrote about partner Matthew Gerrish: “Matthew got us an amazing deal on a house in an incredibly hot market. He was so awesome to work with and fit what we were looking for with a real estate agent. I will definitely be working with him or others from Premier Real Estate in the future.”
Premier Real Estate Partners is open 24/7.
For more information about Premier Real Estate Partners and homes for sale in Tacoma, Washington, click the link below.
Premier Real Estate Partners
10828 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW Suite 210, Tacoma, WA 98499
(253) 215-2562
https://g.page/r/Ca8qw3-xBBtHEAE?gm
