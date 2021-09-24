Car Insurance Judge Releases List of 4 Reasons Why People Shouldn't Add a Second Car to Their Current Auto Insurance Policy
Baltimore, MD, September 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Most households today have more than one car, and it's not just a husband and wife anymore that are doing the driving. Kids who are barely 18 years of age are driving to high school and college now, so families have to decide how they're going to insure all those cars.
While the most common way to insure additional cars is just to add them to the main policy, it may not be the best way, or the most financially sound way. It's pretty obvious that more cars, more drivers, especially drivers who are under the age of 25, are going to greatly affect auto insurance rates. So is there a better way to insure multiple cars and multiple drivers?
"This is the time when the adults really need to have a good long sit-down with their insurance agent and discuss all the scenarios and all the options," said Martin Thomas, Senior Editor, Car Insurance Judge. "It may make sense to put multiple cars under one policy, or depending on what options are available, the best move may be to have different policies. This is where a good insurance agent is going to earn his money."
Car Insurance Judge has developed a list of 4 reasons why people shouldn't add additional cars to their main auto insurance policy:
1. The other car isn't owned by a member of the household.
2. The cars need different types of insurance coverage.
3. The cars are company or commercial vehicles.
4. The additional car is a Classic Car.
"The worst mistake that people can make is trying to outsmart their insurance company, because if God forbid something bad happens and they haven't been straightforward with their insurer, they could find themselves in a major lawsuit," said Thomas. "When in doubt, people should talk to their insurance agent and make sure that everything is legal. Their bank account will thank them."
About Car Insurance Judge
Car Insurance Judge brings you the most important stories about car insurance in America. Our mission is to make sure that American consumers are up to date on all the car insurance news that's available to them. Our vision is to bring you the stories that make a difference in your life and the lives of your family.
