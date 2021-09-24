MITCON Institute of Management Launches Data Science & Business Analytics Programs with Rubiscape – India’s 1st Data Science Product Company
Pune, India, September 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The MITCON Institute of Management (MIMA), Pune, has started its pursuit of excellence in Data Science with a focus on interdisciplinary management education. MIMA inked a MoU with Rubiscape, a pioneering Data Science platform, to offer joint certification programs for future skilling, technology R&D and innovation incubation.
Dr. Pradeep Bavadekar, Chairman and Management Trustee of MIMA speaking at the program said, "Opportunities don’t happen you create them. The recent COVID crisis has changed the world and more technological advancements are expected. We are taking a lead to provide a world-class technology infrastructure to our students at MIMA with Rubiscape as our partners in our quest towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat.”
Dr. Prashant Pansare, CEO of Rubiscape said, “The 21st century is ruled by the digital and data; it is turning out to be the ‘oxygen’ of this technology-driven era. We are excited about collaborating with MIMA by empowering the Indian aspiring Data Scientists in their career pathways.” He further added, “This will be a long term and strong partnership as if brings a very good synergy with the vision of MIMA and Rubiscape technology.”
MIMA DS-COE will offer specialised programs in Data science and Business Analytics in addition to their flagship Post Graduate Management Programs and will strives to develop a talent pool from across the country, which will provide cutting-edge solutions to meet the industry's emerging and future requirements.
“At MMIA, we are committed to excellence in management education and are pleased to partner with Rubiscape for their pioneering Data Platform. The goal of this partnership is to develop industry ready graduates with a blended program in management streams as well as Data Science and Business Analytics related to R&D, Innovation Incubation and Entrepreneurship Development,” said the Aditya Bavadekar, CEO MIMA.
MIMA has designed their programs to help students apply analytical skills to every aspect of business management. It lays a heavy emphasis on corporate partnerships through digital education research internships, industry connects to apply their knowledge to real-world problems through case studies and live projects. MIMA is launching an innovation incubation centre soon.
About MIMA
MIMA is recognized for its excellence in academics and its valuable contributions to industry and society, offering well designed PGDM programs in Business Administration, Agriculture Business and Pharmaceutical Management. MIMA is launching an incubation centre soon.
About Rubiscape
Rubiscape is an award winning, futuristic, versatile, low code, hyper-scalable and unified Data Science platform. Designed for easier and effective Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Data Science, Rubiscape offers integrated toolsets for – Machine Learning, Video Analytics, Data Visualisations, Location Intelligence, IoT and EDGE Analytics.
Rubiversity– an EdTech arm of to partner with universities offering a blended eLearning platform (software + courseware) for a joint certification. Rubiversity enables institutions to set-up innovation incubation, and centre of excellence for AI & DS technologies.
