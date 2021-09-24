A Singer Eats a Bear While a Child Sings About a Latina Mona Lisa
On Friday, September 24, Loveforce International will release two new digital singles by Billy Ray Charles and inRchild.
On Friday, September 24, Loveforce International will release two new digital singles. The singles will be by Billy Ray Charles and inRchild.
The single by Billy Ray Charles “Sometimes You Eat The Bear” is based on a popular saying first coined by Baseball legend Preacher Roe. Roe often used the saying to sum up his performance in a game. It means sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. Billy Ray’s musical version of that saying captures the spirit of the original saying but adds a splash of eternal optimism to it. Musically the song is a mixture of Southern Soul and Soul-Pop.
The song “Latina Mona Lisa” by inRchild tells the story of a guy who is in love with a beautiful young lady that is likely out of his league. It uses Latin rhythms to give listeners the flavor of the potential romance between the two characters. It’s more from the viewpoint of the boy because the song never reveals a response from the girl.
“Fall is upon us,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “This week we present two strong songs with a literary orientation just right for the back to school ambiance,” he continued.
The two new digital singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, Tik Tock, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack and Yandex.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
