California Residents Win Best of Show at Mosaics Fine Art Festival
Artists Wayne Gao and Michelle Chang awarded first place at 26th annual St. Charles, Mo. fair.
St. Charles, MO, September 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Rowland Heights, Calif. residents Wayne Gao and Michelle Chang were recently awarded “Best of Show” at Mosaics Fine Art Festival’s 26th annual event. They were among 80 juried artists from more than 15 states.
Gao and Chang received $1,000 as the first-place prize for their mixed media. Eight artists received an “Award of Recognition” along with $500 each. They are Chris Abigt from Ottumwa, Iowa; Larry Drake from Nashville, Tenn.; Mel Fleck from Louisville, Ky.; Rob Gilmore from Maryland Heights, Mo.; Maggie Jackman from O’Fallon, Mo.; Chris Lynch from St. Louis, Mo.; Margaret McCarthy from St. Charles, Mo.; and Vladimir Ovtcharov from Albuquerque, N.M.
“Wayne’s and Michelle’s work was absolutely mesmerizing and unique,” said Mosaics Fine Art Festival president Denise Wulff. “This year our three-day festival highlighted some of the most talented artists in our 26-year history. We were delighted by the turnout for our weekend-long event that included plenty of food, music and, of course, beautiful art for purchase.”
The Mosaics Fine Art Festival is a nonprofit organization that showcases local and regional artists while educating the community’s children and adults in how art can enhance their lives. The festival features a wide array of artwork produced by a mix of emerging, mid-career and established artists in all media. For more information, call (314) 406-2067.
