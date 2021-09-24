Lynda Day George Celebrates Milestone Mission: Impossible Anniversary
Los Angeles, CA, September 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Lynda Day George's mission, 50 years ago, was to accept the role of a lifetime. In the summer of 1971, Lynda's agent called to say, "They want you for Mission: Impossible." She answered: "Me?!! What do they want me to do in the episode?" Her agent replied, "No, they want you for the series." Lynda's response: "Me?!!" On September 18, Lynda celebrates the 50th anniversary of joining this classic iconic TV series as the cast's sole (and final) female agent Casey. She would stay with the series for the final two seasons, earning an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination during her tenure.
Mission: Impossible turned Lynda into a household name, but prior to joining her "wonderful co-stars" Peter Graves, Greg Morris, and Peter Lupus as a series regular, Lynda was already one of Hollywood's most successful working actresses in TV movies and episodic series, as well as feature films such as Chisum opposite John Wayne and The Gentle Rain opposite future husband Christopher George.
Born in Texas and raised in Arizona, Lynda began her career in the 1960s acting in local theatre and working as a model. A modeling connection prompted Lynda's transfer to New York City into the prestigious Eileen Ford modeling agency. After working as a top model in print and TV commercials, Broadway soon took notice and she found herself on stage in The Devils opposite Jason Robarbs and Anne Bancroft. "My agent started getting inquiries about my availability in Hollywood." So she transferred to Los Angeles and began a non-stop string of episodic TV guestings.
A popular guest star for prolific TV producers Quinn Martin and Aaron Spelling, Lynda had over 30 credits prior to joining Mission: Impossible, including Bonanza, The Fugitive, Mannix, and The F.B.I. As a leading lady, she starred in several TV movies including Fear No Evil, The Sound of Anger, and The Sheriff. One year prior to Mission, Lynda filmed her first short-lived series The Silent Force for Aaron Spelling.
After Mission was canceled ("we knew it was likely we would not come back for an 8th season," she recalls), she guested on nearly every dramatic TV series in the 1970s, including Police Story, Barnaby Jones, Wonder Woman, and Marcus Welby, MD. She also guest starred in the landmark TV mini-series Roots and Rich Man, Poor Man, and starred in a long list of TV movies.
She and then husband (and frequent co-star) Christopher George were actively working in indie feature films, such as Day of the Animals, Mortuary and Pieces, when he died suddenly in 1983 of a heart attack at the age of 52. Lynda then scaled back from acting, making her final TV appearance reprising (most fittingly) the role of Casey in a 1989 episode of the revival Mission: Impossible series.
Lynda happily returned to show business a few years ago appearing at autograph shows across the country. She is currenting writing her autobiography. Lynda hopes to return to acting as well (producers take note!). Lynda is repped by Mary McLaren at Next Chapter Talent, a division of Next Chapter Entertainment.
