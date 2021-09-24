Chef and Restaurateur Massimo Mannino Places 3rd at First-Ever Italian Sandwich Challenge
Massimo Mannino, regular competitor and winner at the International Pizza Expo, placed third in the first-ever Italian Sandwich Challenge.
Las Vegas, NV, September 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Local Greenville, NC Chef Massimo Mannino recently attended The International Pizza Expo 2021 in Las Vegas. A regular competitor and winner at this event, Mannino placed third in the first-ever Italian Sandwich Challenge. The challenge was the newest event at the 2021 expo and was limited to the first 30 entrants presenting a sandwich seen on the menu of a pizzeria, Italian restaurant or bakery.
Sandwiches could be hot or cold Italian inspired sandwich consisting of a any combination of Italian ingredients, sauces, toppings and/or décor/garnishes on any type of bread, roll or bun. Judging was based on Italian cuisine’s basic tenets: technique; presentation; flavor balance and taste.
The winning sandwich was the Marabella Prime Rib Sandwich, which is on homemade rosemary schiacciata bread, loaded with sliced prime rib, arugula, caramelized onions, melted provolone cheese and a hazelnut and Calabrian pepper infused ricotta spread.
The International Pizza Expo claims to be “The Largest Pizza Show in the World” and is in its 37th year.
Massimo Mannino is Co-Owner/Co-Executive Chef of Nino’s in Greenville, N.C., Marabella Italian Restaurant in Washington, N.C. and Marabella Old World Pizza in Greenville and Winterville, N.C. In 2009, Mannino and his family began sharing over 75 years of Italian family tradition that has been acquired over three generations, and continue to make all food fresh daily from centuries-old authentic Italian and New York-style recipes.
Contact
Marabella RestaurantsContact
Elizabeth Semple
252-802-7876
marabellapizzeria.com
