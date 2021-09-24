Loveforce International Announces One of Its Paperback Books is Being Sold in Walmart
Loveforce International announces that the paperback version of "Rebanadas de Vida" is being sold in Walmart.
Santa Clarita, CA, September 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International is proud to announce that one of its paperback books is being sold in Walmart. The book, "Rebanadas De Vida" is by author Mark Wilkins. It is the Spanish version of his book, "Slices of Life."
The paperback is a Loveforce International Duo, in that it consists of two eBooks combined. The two e-books are the Spanish versions of "Slices of Life 1" and "Slices of Life 2." Both e-books and the paperback consist of family oriented, humorous, short stories about life. Within the books pages you will meet smart spouses, intelligent little children, guys trying to impress their friends and in-laws trying to master technology. The main theme of the book is ignorance; ignorance that has consequences.
“We are delighted to have distribution through Walmart,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Walmart is America’s largest brick and mortar retailer, and coupled with Amazon they provide us with a wide distribution spectrum,” he continued.
For Further Information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The paperback is a Loveforce International Duo, in that it consists of two eBooks combined. The two e-books are the Spanish versions of "Slices of Life 1" and "Slices of Life 2." Both e-books and the paperback consist of family oriented, humorous, short stories about life. Within the books pages you will meet smart spouses, intelligent little children, guys trying to impress their friends and in-laws trying to master technology. The main theme of the book is ignorance; ignorance that has consequences.
“We are delighted to have distribution through Walmart,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Walmart is America’s largest brick and mortar retailer, and coupled with Amazon they provide us with a wide distribution spectrum,” he continued.
For Further Information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories