QuickLicenseRT Linux 3.0 - Protect and License Desktop Software
QuickLicenseRT Linux 3.0 implements the QuickLicense 9.1 runtime system to protect and license a Linux desktop applications. Apply licensing to a 32 or 64-bit executable with a few programming commands. Use LinuxWrap to license a compiled executable without programming.
Henderson, NV, September 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Excel Software announced QuickLicenseRT Linux 3.0 for desktop software. The new release implements the full QuickLicense 9.1 runtime system for protection, activation and license management. Licensing can be applied to a 32 or 64-bit Linux application with a few programming commands. The new LinuxWrap tool allows a license to be applied to a compiled executable without programming.
During development, QuickLicenseRT Linux is used in conjunction with QuickLicense running on a macOS or Windows computer. The developer configures all aspects of the software license with QuickLicense and generates an encrypted Ticket file. That Ticket file is bound to a Linux desktop application with LinuxWrap or a few lines of programming code that sends a command to the QuickLicenseRT executable.
LinuxWrap runs on 64-bit Linux development computer. The developer selects an unprotected desktop application, one or more Ticket files to define the licensing features, then clicks build to output a protected application. Resource files associated with the application can also be embedded and protected.
A Trial, Product or Subscription license can be applied with offline, USB dongle or online Serial Number activation. LinuxWrap can apply up to three license types to the same application giving the user the ability to use a time-limited Trial, then later buy and activate a perpetual Product or monthly Subscription.
While one license command is sufficient for many applications, the runtime library supports command strings to access all licensing features available in the QuickLicense system. Runtime commands include license release, restore, reset, suspend, remote enabling of features, field read and write, plus data send and receive through the activation server. The SendMessage tool emulates the desktop application allowing the developer to test the licensing process before implementing API commands.
Developers can use the Safe Activation online service to automate the Serial Number activation process, subscription management or an automated credit card purchase and delivery process. Safe Activation integrates with online Shopify stores, PayPal, Stripe or other payment processors. Developers can also host Desktop License Server on their own Windows or Linux website to automate the activation process.
QuickLicenseRT Linux is part of a comprehensive suite of protection and licensing solutions for macOS, Windows, Linux, Android, iOS or Web software. Each step of the process from credit card purchase, download, Serial Number delivery, activation and subscription management can be fully customized and automated.
QuickLicenseRT Linux supports all major Linux distributions including Ubuntu, Debian, OpenSUSE, Fedora, Linus Mint and CentOS on a 32 or 64-bit x86 computer architecture.
A Single User License at $395 includes royalty-free runtime distribution rights for any number of protected products or licenses. The package includes a User Guide, SendMessage test tools and LinuxWrap to apply a license without programming. QuickLicense at $695 is required on either macOS or Windows.
Excel Software
Ph: (702) 445-7645
Web: www.excelsoftware.com
Email: info@excelsoftware.com
During development, QuickLicenseRT Linux is used in conjunction with QuickLicense running on a macOS or Windows computer. The developer configures all aspects of the software license with QuickLicense and generates an encrypted Ticket file. That Ticket file is bound to a Linux desktop application with LinuxWrap or a few lines of programming code that sends a command to the QuickLicenseRT executable.
LinuxWrap runs on 64-bit Linux development computer. The developer selects an unprotected desktop application, one or more Ticket files to define the licensing features, then clicks build to output a protected application. Resource files associated with the application can also be embedded and protected.
A Trial, Product or Subscription license can be applied with offline, USB dongle or online Serial Number activation. LinuxWrap can apply up to three license types to the same application giving the user the ability to use a time-limited Trial, then later buy and activate a perpetual Product or monthly Subscription.
While one license command is sufficient for many applications, the runtime library supports command strings to access all licensing features available in the QuickLicense system. Runtime commands include license release, restore, reset, suspend, remote enabling of features, field read and write, plus data send and receive through the activation server. The SendMessage tool emulates the desktop application allowing the developer to test the licensing process before implementing API commands.
Developers can use the Safe Activation online service to automate the Serial Number activation process, subscription management or an automated credit card purchase and delivery process. Safe Activation integrates with online Shopify stores, PayPal, Stripe or other payment processors. Developers can also host Desktop License Server on their own Windows or Linux website to automate the activation process.
QuickLicenseRT Linux is part of a comprehensive suite of protection and licensing solutions for macOS, Windows, Linux, Android, iOS or Web software. Each step of the process from credit card purchase, download, Serial Number delivery, activation and subscription management can be fully customized and automated.
QuickLicenseRT Linux supports all major Linux distributions including Ubuntu, Debian, OpenSUSE, Fedora, Linus Mint and CentOS on a 32 or 64-bit x86 computer architecture.
A Single User License at $395 includes royalty-free runtime distribution rights for any number of protected products or licenses. The package includes a User Guide, SendMessage test tools and LinuxWrap to apply a license without programming. QuickLicense at $695 is required on either macOS or Windows.
Excel Software
Ph: (702) 445-7645
Web: www.excelsoftware.com
Email: info@excelsoftware.com
Contact
Excel SoftwareContact
Harold Halbleib
702-445-7645
www.excelsoftware.com
Harold Halbleib
702-445-7645
www.excelsoftware.com
Categories