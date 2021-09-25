The Epitome of Slow Fashion: A Tailored Shirt for Women by Macella
What's the best way to combat fast fashion? With slow fashion. A custom tailored garment is the epitome of slow fashion, letting us pause and reflect on what we really need in our wardrobes.
Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., September 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Fast fashion is fast getting a bad reputation, not only for the damage it causes our environment but also for its exploitation of workers in poorer countries where these cheap garments are made. Low-cost garments from popular high-street stores are made to be worn once or twice and often end up in landfills just days after purchase. But what can be done about it?
The capsule wardrobe concept is now emerging as the perfect antidote to fast fashion. With the focus on thoughtfully building a small collection of classic clothing items that can be worn interchangeably, women can have a versatile wardrobe suitable for any occasion. A perfectly fitting shirt is almost always an integral part of the capsule.
A simple white shirt is easy to find, but what about those who want a different color? Or a fabric with the appropriate thickness and weight for different climates? Or something that suits a woman’s particular body shape and, last but not least, a style that matches the rest of her capsule?
Macella was recently launched to provide women with that perfectly fitting shirt for their capsule wardrobe and is the epitome of slow fashion. It requires a woman to take time to think about what she really wants. Macella then takes the time to create a garment to meet those exact specifications, leading to an item of clothing that is well loved and that will last.
To order a Macella shirt, you start by selecting your fabric - choose from hundreds of different cloths, with a wide range of colors and weights to fit in perfectly to any capsule wardrobe. Macella also offers a wide range of lively patterns, stripes and checks for a distinctive look.
Next, you get to customize the look of the shirt from collar and cuff styles to your choice of monogramming. Last but not at all least, you choose your size and your preferred level of fit – fitted, natural or relaxed.
The result is a perfectly fitting shirt which is as individual as the woman who wears it.
Macella is founded and operated by a woman – Viveka Mansukhani, who has 15 years’ experience in the fashion industry and who launched Macella after extensive research into how to achieve the perfect fit for the female silhouette. Macella combines the best of East and West – the cost competitiveness of a Hong Kong production base with the attention to detail and sophistication to which women in the US are accustomed.
What’s more, all Macella fabrics are 100% cotton for maximum comfort and breathability. “Pure cotton is the only way to go for shirts,” said Viveka. “Fast fashion tends to use synthetic fabrics such as polyester, which release microfibers into the environment with each wash, damaging our ecosystem and harming marine life.”
Macella shirts start at US$65 with no extra charges for monograms or pearl buttons.
For more information, visit www.macelllainc.com or contact Viveka Mansukhani viveka@macellainc.com
The capsule wardrobe concept is now emerging as the perfect antidote to fast fashion. With the focus on thoughtfully building a small collection of classic clothing items that can be worn interchangeably, women can have a versatile wardrobe suitable for any occasion. A perfectly fitting shirt is almost always an integral part of the capsule.
A simple white shirt is easy to find, but what about those who want a different color? Or a fabric with the appropriate thickness and weight for different climates? Or something that suits a woman’s particular body shape and, last but not least, a style that matches the rest of her capsule?
Macella was recently launched to provide women with that perfectly fitting shirt for their capsule wardrobe and is the epitome of slow fashion. It requires a woman to take time to think about what she really wants. Macella then takes the time to create a garment to meet those exact specifications, leading to an item of clothing that is well loved and that will last.
To order a Macella shirt, you start by selecting your fabric - choose from hundreds of different cloths, with a wide range of colors and weights to fit in perfectly to any capsule wardrobe. Macella also offers a wide range of lively patterns, stripes and checks for a distinctive look.
Next, you get to customize the look of the shirt from collar and cuff styles to your choice of monogramming. Last but not at all least, you choose your size and your preferred level of fit – fitted, natural or relaxed.
The result is a perfectly fitting shirt which is as individual as the woman who wears it.
Macella is founded and operated by a woman – Viveka Mansukhani, who has 15 years’ experience in the fashion industry and who launched Macella after extensive research into how to achieve the perfect fit for the female silhouette. Macella combines the best of East and West – the cost competitiveness of a Hong Kong production base with the attention to detail and sophistication to which women in the US are accustomed.
What’s more, all Macella fabrics are 100% cotton for maximum comfort and breathability. “Pure cotton is the only way to go for shirts,” said Viveka. “Fast fashion tends to use synthetic fabrics such as polyester, which release microfibers into the environment with each wash, damaging our ecosystem and harming marine life.”
Macella shirts start at US$65 with no extra charges for monograms or pearl buttons.
For more information, visit www.macelllainc.com or contact Viveka Mansukhani viveka@macellainc.com
Contact
MacellaContact
Viveka Mansukhani
+852 6406 4960
macellainc.com
Viveka Mansukhani
+852 6406 4960
macellainc.com
Categories