Luxury British Chain Sarova Hotels Recommend RateTiger for Increasing Online Sales
Endorses eRevMax as a reliable and strong technology partner.
London, United Kingdom, September 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Leading UK hotel chain Sarova Hotels has recommended RateTiger by eRevMax as its connectivity partner of choice for helping increase online sales and revenue. The group has been using RateTiger since 2012 for optimizing revenue strategy and online distribution.
All four properties of the group, namely – The Abbey in Great Malvern, The Bull in Gerrards Cross, The Rembrandt in Knightsbridge, and Sir Christopher Wren Hotel & Spa in Windsor have been using the award winning RateTiger Channel Manager and Connect solutions to manage multiple OTAs centrally and getting reservations delivered directly into their Opera – My Fidelio PMS in real time.
Prior to RateTiger, the group was using other connectivity solutions to manage online sales. However, the result wasn’t satisfactory. They decided to switch the entire portfolio to RateTiger in 2012 for seamless 2-way XML data transfer between their Opera PMS and connected OTAs.
“The extremely competitive nature of the European travel market means we need to update rates and inventory multiple times a day, and require a solution that will meet our demands for business intelligence as well as channel management. The two-way connection between RateTiger and Opera – My Fidelio PMS, helps deliver ARI and Reservation updates seamlessly in real-time, thereby helping support our revenue generation strategies,” remarked Jon Siberry, Group Revenue Manager, Sarova Hotels.
Sarova Hotels have always adopted technology that truly benefit the customers. Managing four properties with distinct guest range has now become an easy task. The long-standing Group Revenue Manager, Jon Siberry is driving revenue growth by leveraging RateTiger to connect to a greater number of channels without spending more resources or time from the team.
“RateTiger provides us with a wealth of insight on rates and distribution parameters, which improves decision-making. The platform helps my team be more strategic, allowing us to analyze the data that’s coming through and make informed decisions swiftly, freeing up time for more critical work. It has helped us control the availability of all our hotels online and allowed us to achieve total rate parity, which has been essential to be more competitive in the market,” commented Jon.
Check out this video from Jon Siberry, Group Revenue Manager, Sarova Hotels where he shares his experience with the RateTiger product and support - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2TTTDA-XQms
For more details, please visit https://www.erevmax.com/ or contact us on marketing@erevmax.com
