Silent Breach Launches Quantum Armor, Providing Attack Surface and Cloud Security Management
New York, NY, September 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Silent Breach today announced the global launch of Quantum Armor, their next-generation attack surface and cloud security management platform.
“We've spent years developing a single integrated application to meet the security needs of the modern organization, and we’re extremely grateful to all of our team members, clients, and partners who have helped us get here,” said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach. “What makes Quantum Armor truly unique is that it retains an incredible degree of simplicity and usability, even as it provides the most robust security monitoring capabilities available anywhere on the market.”
Quantum Armor provides real-time network monitoring, data analysis, and threat intelligence. Utilizing a range of proprietary algorithms, Quantum Armor is able to manage agentless port monitoring, configuration changes, log parsing, attack surface fluctuations and emerging cybersecurity trends at the click of a button. Actionable insights are delivered daily to make sure you start your day with only the latest intelligence.
The product launch comes in the wake of significant Quantum Armor upgrades including:
Expanded Teams Capabilities:
An entirely new Teams Module to boost cross-functional utilization and expand access to in-depth monitoring, auditing, and analytics throughout your organization.
Monitor More Devices:
An increase in the number of sites/devices that can be monitored on a single account to 500,000.
Mitigation Planning:
Quantum Armor does not only monitor your attack surface. Now, with tailored mitigation guides, it will be your personal cybersecurity assistant, helping you schedule and track your mitigation efforts.
“With Quantum Armor, we took a step back and seriously engaged with the security needs and pain points faced by many of our clients,” said Andrew Miller, Quantum Armor Product Manager. “We understood that there was a real need for a light-weight security platform that could provide 360-degrees of live visibility into our client’s cybersecurity posture. At the same time, we found that security engineers and business executives were forced to work with two entirely distinct toolkits. Quantum Armor bridges that gap by providing a single turnkey platform that can easily be tailored to each stakeholder's needs and expertise.”
To learn more about Quantum Armor and register for a free trial, visit: https://quantum-armor.com
Further information about the Silent Breach can be found at: https://silentbreach.com/.
About Silent Breach: Silent Breach is an award-winning provider of cyber security services for Fortune 500 companies. Our global team provides cutting-edge insights and expertise across the Data Center, Enterprise, SME, Retail, Government, Finance, Education, Automotive, Hospitality, Healthcare and IoT industries.
Contact
Daniel Rhodes
+1-727-497-7941
https://silentbreach.com
contact@silentbreach.com
150 West 25th Street, Suite 403
Manhattan, NY 10001
USA
