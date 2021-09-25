Vitex Hosts Webinar on Latest Trends in Video Over Fiber Links
Englewood Cliffs, NJ, September 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Vitex LLC, a leading provider of fiber optic video extenders will host a webinar on September 29th, 1pm EDT titled “ Latest Trends in Video over Fiber Links.”
This webinar will explore technology advances in DisplayPort and HDMI connectivity solutions that enables transmission of crystal clear video while keeping installation extremely simple. Fiber optics offers compelling advantages over copper such as high bandwidth and increased security. Plus, fiber optic cables are easier to install owing to their light weight, small size (diameter) and high tensile strength.
This webinar for AV Professionals will cover these topics:
· Latest trends in fiber optic DisplayPort and HDMI connectivity
· Products in the market today
· What to look for when choosing a video over fiber product
Register here for the webinar, https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_d9IfoeBbQA2cItgkdtPoIg
This webinar will be presented by Michael Ko, Director of Business Development at Vitex. Michael is an experienced technical professional with over 15 years' experience in the fiber optics extenders industry. He will share insights into the latest trends in DisplayPort and HDMI solutions and talk about unique products in the market. “Our “Coffee with Vitex” webinar series launched in 2020 was a hit with over 70% of the audience finding the talks “very helpful,” commented Michael Ko. "This will be a wonderful opportunity for attendees to ask questions live and interact with each other. We look forward to a lively session.”
About Vitex
Vitex is a leader in providing high performance photonics solutions for fiber optic communications, Pro AV, and video transmission markets. Since 2003, Vitex has been working with high quality manufacturers in Asia to serve customers in North America. Vitex was founded in February 2003 and is based in New Jersey, USA.
For more information, visit www.vitextech.com or contact info@vitextech.com
