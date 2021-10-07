Sardina Systems' FishOS Reconfirmed Its Official Status of OpenStack Powered Platform
London, United Kingdom, October 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sardina Systems is delighted to announce FishOS cloud management platform has successfully passed 100% of the required OpenStack Interoperability tests and verified its title to be OpenStack Powered Platform.
The OpenStack mission is building a sizeable OpenStack ecosystem that supports its growth and adds value to the core technology platform. Hence, the Open Infrastructure Foundation established the requirements to ensure the products and services under the OpenStack logo provide a high level of interoperability.
OpenStack Powered Platform marks the solutions that best meet the customer business needs and helps them make the informed decision based on technical parameters and product capabilities.
Interoperability (Interop) test is a part of the Tempest project suite, a set of OpenStack integration tests to be run against a live OpenStack cluster. Tempest, in its turn, consists of the test series for OpenStack API validation, scenarios, and other specific tests to validate an OpenStack deployment. FishOS effectively passed the latest test, version 2020.11, that supports OpenStack Train, Ussuri, Victoria, and the newest Wallaby release.
The Interop test with its unique list of technical requirements proves that FishOS runs fully functional instances of the OpenStack software and includes all required designated sections and all capabilities.
FishOS’ current and future customers can be entirely sure they consume a high-quality cloud technology product that complies with all OpenStack requirements and is smoothly integrated with other open-source solutions in enterprise private cloud environments.
Natalya Samovol
+442034114588
www.sardinasystems.com
