Roffers101 - Introducing New Search Bar to Help You Explore a List of Roofing Companies
Roofers101 has introduced a new search bar that allows users to find the best roofing companies and contractors around them with ease. It uses smart location devices to pick the closest and highly regarded companies and display them. This will cut the dwelling time short, giving more control to the end-users. Instead of inserting state and city names, it will pick up the location automatically and use it to find the nearest roofers.
New York, NY, October 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Roofers101 is the largest business listings website that is directed solely toward profiling roofing companies. In recent development, the company introduced a new intelligent search bar to the website. This has allowed customers to find the right roofing company for them in a matter of seconds.
The search bar offers two ways to go around the website. One is to type in your locality or city in the search box. The other is to use the “near me” option that will prompt the site to show a list of roofing companies that are in close proximity to you. This is a great way to jump directly where the real decision needs to be made.
After the ceremony, the CEO of Roofers101 talked to the media. He said:
“Roofers101 has always carried the trust of both the roofing companies and the people who are looking for the best ones in their respective areas. Our site was already furnished with intuitive search options based on categories and areas. With the incorporation of this search bar, we have essentially cut the time in half for someone who needs a good roofing company in the area.”
“We are proud to be the trend-setters in the industry through innovative solutions for our users. Our aim is to keep on improving what we do so that we continue to do the best,” he further added.
Many people from the local community were in attendance. They were very excited about the steady progress of Roofers101 as a modern platform dedicated to roofing companies.
One user commented: “It’s a routine matter for our vicinity to get badly struck by thunderstorms and other natural calamities. So, it always comes in handy to know where to find a professional roofer around you. I have tested the new search bar introduced by Roofers101. It is effective and no-nonsense. I highly recommend it if you want to save yourself from the trouble of going through hundreds of individual profiles of roofing companies. Let the computer do the work.”
