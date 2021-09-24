Gensquared Makes the 2021 Report on Business List of Canada’s Top Growing Companies
Gensquared Makes The Globe and Mail’s third-annual Ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies
Toronto, Canada, September 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Gensquared makes the 2021 Report on Business list of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.
Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Gensquared earned its spot with three-year growth of 162%.
Gensquared is a boutique consulting firm that was founded in 2010 by Patrick Siconolfi and Phil Chen when they realized that the model for delivering traditional data and analytics projects was broken.
Over the past ten years, Gensquared has worked with some of the largest brands in North America to transform the way data analytics initiatives are delivered. Using their Data Team as a Service model, they emphasize a business-centric approach rather than simply a technology-centric approach to data analytics. Using this methodology, Gensquared takes their customers on a journey to transform their data assets into reliable, usable and meaningful insights – improving their decision-making capabilities. The end result is a data-driven culture that gives companies a competitive advantage.
It’s this approach that differentiated them from their competition, leading to their remarkable growth, and the opportunity to complete two of the largest data platform modernization projects in Canada – moving both The Hudson’s Bay Company (Canada’s largest retailer) and Ubisoft off traditional data legacy platforms and on to cloud-based platforms in under a year. These are just a few of the many examples that has led Gensquared to be recognized as leaders within their space.
Gensquared’s growth can also be attributed to its investment in its people. Over the past two years, the company’s headcount has tripled, growing from 15 employees in early 2020 to 45 as of mid-2021.
“We’re thrilled to be one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies as it affirms that our approach is working,” said Patrick Siconolfi. “This is a further testament that our investment in our people and our investment in our approach to looking at how data analytics projects are delivered is key to success.”
“We truly believe for data analytics initiatives to be successful; it needs to start with the people behind the data – which is why we work with business leaders to understand their goals and objectives and then how data analytics initiatives can help achieve them, and not the other way around,” said Phil Chen. “To do that, we make sure that the people that makeup Gensquared have the right combination of skills and knowledge that our customers need. Our customers tell us we deliver consistent value, which I think is another reason why we’ve grown so significantly over the past few years.”
Launched in 2019, Canada’s Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.
The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine - out now - and online.
“As we look toward the future, Canada’s Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges,” says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals.”
“Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year’s Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers.”
About The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail’s investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.
About Gensquared
Gensquared helps businesses tackle their biggest data and analytics problems with a business-centric approach that gives companies meaningful insights and enables them to build data-driven cultures. Their Data Team as a Service approach is redefining how businesses organize, structure, and deliver trusted data. The Gensquared team are experts in scaling teams, bridging data silos and modernizing data capabilities across the enterprise.
Media Contact
Christina O’Reilly
Chief Marketing Officer
christina.o’reilly@gensquared.com
Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Gensquared earned its spot with three-year growth of 162%.
Gensquared is a boutique consulting firm that was founded in 2010 by Patrick Siconolfi and Phil Chen when they realized that the model for delivering traditional data and analytics projects was broken.
Over the past ten years, Gensquared has worked with some of the largest brands in North America to transform the way data analytics initiatives are delivered. Using their Data Team as a Service model, they emphasize a business-centric approach rather than simply a technology-centric approach to data analytics. Using this methodology, Gensquared takes their customers on a journey to transform their data assets into reliable, usable and meaningful insights – improving their decision-making capabilities. The end result is a data-driven culture that gives companies a competitive advantage.
It’s this approach that differentiated them from their competition, leading to their remarkable growth, and the opportunity to complete two of the largest data platform modernization projects in Canada – moving both The Hudson’s Bay Company (Canada’s largest retailer) and Ubisoft off traditional data legacy platforms and on to cloud-based platforms in under a year. These are just a few of the many examples that has led Gensquared to be recognized as leaders within their space.
Gensquared’s growth can also be attributed to its investment in its people. Over the past two years, the company’s headcount has tripled, growing from 15 employees in early 2020 to 45 as of mid-2021.
“We’re thrilled to be one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies as it affirms that our approach is working,” said Patrick Siconolfi. “This is a further testament that our investment in our people and our investment in our approach to looking at how data analytics projects are delivered is key to success.”
“We truly believe for data analytics initiatives to be successful; it needs to start with the people behind the data – which is why we work with business leaders to understand their goals and objectives and then how data analytics initiatives can help achieve them, and not the other way around,” said Phil Chen. “To do that, we make sure that the people that makeup Gensquared have the right combination of skills and knowledge that our customers need. Our customers tell us we deliver consistent value, which I think is another reason why we’ve grown so significantly over the past few years.”
Launched in 2019, Canada’s Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.
The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine - out now - and online.
“As we look toward the future, Canada’s Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges,” says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals.”
“Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year’s Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers.”
About The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail’s investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.
About Gensquared
Gensquared helps businesses tackle their biggest data and analytics problems with a business-centric approach that gives companies meaningful insights and enables them to build data-driven cultures. Their Data Team as a Service approach is redefining how businesses organize, structure, and deliver trusted data. The Gensquared team are experts in scaling teams, bridging data silos and modernizing data capabilities across the enterprise.
Media Contact
Christina O’Reilly
Chief Marketing Officer
christina.o’reilly@gensquared.com
Contact
GensquaredContact
Christina O'Reilly
250-575-8451
www.gensquared.com/
Christina O'Reilly
250-575-8451
www.gensquared.com/
Categories