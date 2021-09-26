Pinky’s Iron Doors Becomes the Go-to Company for Sliding Doors and Pocket Doors in the US
As the demand for sliding doors and pocket doors increases across the US, Pinky’s Iron Doors has stepped up to the plate by growing its collection.
Street Vernon, CA, September 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Over the years, nationwide interest in sleek, simple, convenient, and easy-to-operate doors has increased significantly. Instead of opting for complicated doors, residents are more interested in prioritizing convenience and ease. As two of the most aesthetically appealing and hassle-free doors on the market, sliding doors and pocket doors have been gaining a lot of traction across the US.
While the doors stand out for their simplistic and sophisticated appeal, they’re also recognized for being one of the easiest doors to handle. These two variations are commonly used in homes with young children, the elderly, or disabled individuals owing to their ease of use. As one of the leading door design and manufacturing companies in the US, Pinky’s Iron Doors stocks a wide range of high-quality sliding and pocket doors.
According to a representative of the company, “At Pinky’s Iron Doors, we have a razor-sharp focus on prioritizing quality. When designing sliding and pocket doors, our door designers assiduously perfect each detail to ensure the final design meets (and exceeds) client expectations. Once our artisans receive the designs, they extensively collaborate with the designers to breathe life into the designs as accurately, minutely, and carefully as possible. Once we’re all done, our doors undergo strict quality assurance checks. We don’t leave any stone unturned.”
The company’s black steel sliding doors and pocket doors stand out for their minimalist appeal. They fit a wide range of home designs to a tee, including modern, minimalist, bohemian, rustic, transitional, and bohemian designs. Since the doors have a classic black finishing, they beautifully complement every space that they’re incorporated into.
“Homeowners are often confused about the difference between sliding doors and pocket doors. Both styles open and close using a gentle sliding motion. However, sliding doors remain in sight even when they’re fully open. On the other hand, pocket doors neatly disappear into hidden compartments in the adjacent walls when they’re fully open. Both styles are extremely popular across the US. Owing to their modern and luxe finishing, these doors increase the overall sophistication and serenity of interior spaces,” they continued.
In addition to stocking sliding doors and pocket doors, the company also offers a wide range of iron entry doors, French doors, Dutch doors, bi-fold doors, office doors, wine cellar doors, room dividers, barn doors, pantry doors, and pivot doors, among other variations.
About Pinky's Iron Doors
As one of the leading names in the door and window design and manufacturing industry in the US, Pinky’s Iron Doors is the go-to choice for millions of homeowners. The company also stocks transoms, sidelights, door locks ad handles, and a proprietary iron door spray. They can be contacted via the information provided below.
Contact Details
Website: https://pinkysirondoors.com/
Postal Address: Showroom 2382 East 48th Street Vernon, California 90058
Phone: 844-843-6677
Email: info@pinkysirondoors.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pinkysirondoors/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/pinkysirondoors?lang=en
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/pinkysirondoors/_shop/
