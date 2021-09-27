Raleigh’s Iconic Beta Center Changes Ownership for First Time in Nearly 25 Years
Raleigh, NC, September 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Raleigh’s iconic Beta Center has changed ownership for the first time in nearly 25 years. The two-building office campus features approximately 150,000 square feet and is located on 12 acres at 5151-5171 Glenwood Avenue. It has been owned since 1997 by David Associates, which is headquartered in Palm Beach, Florida. TradeMark Properties Chief Executive Officer Jim Harris and Senior Vice President Fred Dickens represented David Associates in the sale of the property to Grubb Ventures.
Located near Crabtree Valley Mall and with easy access to the I-440 Beltline and Raleigh-Durham International Airport, the Beta Center provides office space to many well-known businesses. These currently include Easterseals UCP, North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance, and Volt Information Sciences. Among its previous tenants are FMI Corporation and Golden Corral.
“It has been a pleasure to work with the ownership group and the great tenants at the Beta Center,” said Jim Harris. “This is a Raleigh landmark, and we are glad to see a wonderful ownership group taking the campus to the next level for subsequent generations in our city.”
The Beta Center’s amenities include an on-site conference center, an outdoor terrace, and plenty of free surface parking. The Crabtree Creek Trail connects its parking lot to Crabtree Valley Mall, which is a half-mile away.
A photo of the Beta Center is available upon request.
About TradeMark Properties
TradeMark Properties offers a full range of real estate and investment advisory services. From acquisition evaluation and due diligence tasks, through value enhancement and disposition strategies, TradeMark guides its clients through every phase of their real estate investment opportunities. Partnering with strategic alliances, TradeMark offers coordination of services such as equity development, financing, credit management, architectural and engineering services, development or project management oversight, and relocation services. TradeMark is organized around advisory services, such as sales, leasing, and asset management, including facility management and maintenance services. Its advisors are market experts in their areas of industry specialization, which include commercial leasing of office, industrial, retail as well as multi-family and investment property sales.
