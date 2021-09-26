WCA Welcomes Barry Elms for One Day Only
Advanced Collections & Negotiation Skills
Milwaukee, WI, September 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Barry Elms, President of Strategic Negotiations International, is considered by many to be America's business coach in sales & negotiating skills is coming to the Milwaukee area for one six hour Advanced Collections & Negotiation Skills seminar hosted by the Wisconsin Credit Association On October 19.
Attendees will learn how to:
- Improve the payment habits of slow-paying customers by developing a 4-point plan and an effective negotiating strategy and
- How to get paid by customers with cash-flow problems, or worse, no money, by using high-ball maneuvers, splitting down the deal, linking the deal and other effective negotiation techniques,
- How to manage conflict with customers who believe the best defense is a good offense...
- Plus how to resolve disputes with a “Can’t Fail” negotiating plan.
Take advantage of the $50 per person by registering by September 30. An additional company multi-attendee discount is also available.
Come hear Barry's entertaining and inspiring material as appreciated by a portfolio of clients that includes, General Motors, Ford Motor Credit, American Express, Verizon, Dell Computers, Shell Oil, The Federal Reserve and many other leading companies.
To learn more or register visit https://wcacredit.org/webinar-seminar-registration/
Contact
BCMA
Chrys Gregoire
262-289-1221
www.wcacredit.org
