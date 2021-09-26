Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Florida Self Storage Portfolio
Jacksonville, FL, September 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Josh Koerner and Frost Weaver, of Weaver Realty Group, are pleased to announce the sale of a two-property self-storage portfolio to Merit Hill Capital, LP. Founded in 2016, Merit Hill is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, and is currently the 9th largest self-storage facility owner in the U.S. with properties located in 33 states. The Jacksonville portfolio includes 735 storage units totaling 85,500 rentable square feet. Both facilities are located on the south side of Jacksonville, FL. Morgar Realty represented the sellers, Weaver Realty acted as a transaction broker for the transaction and the sale closed on August 17, 2021.
Morgar Realty, Inc. is a locally owned commercial real estate development and management company, founded in 1979. Morgar Realty specializes in the development and management of commercial real estate projects designed to meet the needs of small businesses. Morgar Realty’s projects include warehouses, flex-space business parks, commercial condominiums and self-storage facilities, all designed with small business in mind. Visit www.morgar.com for more information.
Weaver Realty has been the Argus Self Storage Advisor Affiliate since 1999 covering the state of Florida. During that time, we have specialized in the acquisition, disposition, and evaluation of self-storage properties of all types and sizes.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Morgar Realty, Inc. is a locally owned commercial real estate development and management company, founded in 1979. Morgar Realty specializes in the development and management of commercial real estate projects designed to meet the needs of small businesses. Morgar Realty’s projects include warehouses, flex-space business parks, commercial condominiums and self-storage facilities, all designed with small business in mind. Visit www.morgar.com for more information.
Weaver Realty has been the Argus Self Storage Advisor Affiliate since 1999 covering the state of Florida. During that time, we have specialized in the acquisition, disposition, and evaluation of self-storage properties of all types and sizes.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Categories