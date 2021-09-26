Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Minnesota Self Storage Facility
Minneapolis, MN, September 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Tom Flannigan, Alex Ihrke and Matt Haugen of KW Commercial Minneapolis represented the seller and procured the buyer for the sale of Summit Secure Storage in Isanti, Minnesota. The facility sold for $2,250,000 and consists of 199 units and 33,190 rentable square feet of drive up self storage. Tom, Alex and Matt are the Argus Self Storage broker affiliates for Minnesota, Iowa and North Dakota. They can be reached at 651-269-6307.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Categories