iPOP Alumni Anne Winters Featured in the Latest Issue of Flaunt Magazine
POP alumni Anne Winters was featured in the latest issue of Flaunt Magazine, where she discusses her upcoming projects and career.
Los Angeles, CA, September 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- iPOP alumni Anne Winters was featured in the latest issue of Flaunt Magazine. The "13 Reasons Why" actress stuns in several designer pieces while discussing her current and upcoming projects in an interview with the magazine.
In the Flaunt magazine interview, conducted by writer Surina Belk-Gupta, Anne talks about her current role on "The Orville" as the character Charly Burke. On what set-life is like for the project, Anne states:
“The Orville set is incredible, not only is the actual set design beyond any other show I’ve worked on or seen in my life, but everyone is a family and fun to work with. It’s a very interesting dynamic to work on a spaceship all day and be in that world. We were shooting a while before COVID and being back on set now even with the new protocols, is still an adventure every day.”
On Anne’s upcoming turn as a producer for the screen adaption of "The Unraveling of Cassidy Holmes," she discussed with Surina how the project came to be. It was during her time in quarantine that she discovered the novel and, as a result, took interest and initiative to gain the rights to the book. Stating, “I learned during quarantine is how to create my own opportunities in the industry. This is a passion project that’s coming to fruition, I’m very excited.”
The young adult novel is an introspective coming-of-age story that tells the melancholy tale of a breaking music star, Cassidy Holmes. In what Anne finds most exciting about producing, she shared a final note with Flaunt Magazine. Sharing, “I love acting, but getting to produce and start a project from the ground up that I’m really passionate about is the dream. I think this will be just the beginning of my entertainment career wearing multiple hats. I love learning and growing, never being stagnant.”
Originally from Dallas, TX, Anne began her path to stardom after attending iPOP LA. Since then, she has most recently starred in season three of Netflix’s hit series 13 Reasons Why and ABC’s Grand Hotel. In 2018, Anne won an Emmy for her role in the Digital Daytime Drama Series, Zac, and Mia, for Outstanding Lead Actress. She also appeared in Universal Picture’s 2018 comedy Night School, opposite Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish. She can be seen in the upcoming season of Hulu’s ‘The Orville’ as Charly Burke.
About iPOP!
iPOP promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 17th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:
iPOP! Media Relations
310.463.7560 | info@ipopla.com
In the Flaunt magazine interview, conducted by writer Surina Belk-Gupta, Anne talks about her current role on "The Orville" as the character Charly Burke. On what set-life is like for the project, Anne states:
“The Orville set is incredible, not only is the actual set design beyond any other show I’ve worked on or seen in my life, but everyone is a family and fun to work with. It’s a very interesting dynamic to work on a spaceship all day and be in that world. We were shooting a while before COVID and being back on set now even with the new protocols, is still an adventure every day.”
On Anne’s upcoming turn as a producer for the screen adaption of "The Unraveling of Cassidy Holmes," she discussed with Surina how the project came to be. It was during her time in quarantine that she discovered the novel and, as a result, took interest and initiative to gain the rights to the book. Stating, “I learned during quarantine is how to create my own opportunities in the industry. This is a passion project that’s coming to fruition, I’m very excited.”
The young adult novel is an introspective coming-of-age story that tells the melancholy tale of a breaking music star, Cassidy Holmes. In what Anne finds most exciting about producing, she shared a final note with Flaunt Magazine. Sharing, “I love acting, but getting to produce and start a project from the ground up that I’m really passionate about is the dream. I think this will be just the beginning of my entertainment career wearing multiple hats. I love learning and growing, never being stagnant.”
Originally from Dallas, TX, Anne began her path to stardom after attending iPOP LA. Since then, she has most recently starred in season three of Netflix’s hit series 13 Reasons Why and ABC’s Grand Hotel. In 2018, Anne won an Emmy for her role in the Digital Daytime Drama Series, Zac, and Mia, for Outstanding Lead Actress. She also appeared in Universal Picture’s 2018 comedy Night School, opposite Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish. She can be seen in the upcoming season of Hulu’s ‘The Orville’ as Charly Burke.
About iPOP!
iPOP promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 17th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:
iPOP! Media Relations
310.463.7560 | info@ipopla.com
Contact
iPOP! LAContact
Kirsten Poulin
310-463-7560
www.ipopla.com
iPOP! Media Relations
Kirsten Poulin
310-463-7560
www.ipopla.com
iPOP! Media Relations
Categories