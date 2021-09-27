K A T Y Christmas Single Makes Waves at Radio
Joy to the World | Hallelujah| by Christian worship artist, Katy Weirich (y-rick) makes waves at radio for the upcoming Christmas season.
Nashville, TN, September 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Joy to the World | Hallelujah | by Embella Brands' Christian worship artist Katy Weirich (pronounced y-rick) is making waves at radio both in the United States and Australia in anticipation of the upcoming Christmas season.
As of September, the song has already garnished fifty and counting station adds across multiple formats including Christian AC, Hot AC and Christmas/Holiday before the song's impact date of October 2021.
Weirich's Christmas single continues to make great strides with fans of Contemporary Christian Music (CCM) and Worship music, but also with mainstream, Christmas music consumers like M. Felix who comments, "This is the best version of joy to the world I've ever heard!" and Ashley L. who states, "Joy to the World | Hallelujah | is a great new rendition of a Christmas classic, complete with a fresh, new original chorus that listeners won't soon forget."
