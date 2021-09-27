Light Of The Moon Publishing Releases New Paperback of G.W. Mullins Folklore Book “Coyote Tales Of The Native American Indians”

G.W. Mullins, author of the best-selling titles “The Native American StoryBook,” “Star People, Sky Gods and Other Tales of the Native American Indians” and “Sioux Legends Of The Lakota, Dakota, And Nakota Indians” returns with the paperback release “Coyote Tales Of The Native American Indians” the first book of a series.