Proudly Announcing New Ebook Titled "My 45 Years Of Wearing A 1-2" Shoe Lift"
Bellevue, WA, September 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Marie Buckner owner of Booktoots' Healing is proud to announce the release of her ebook titled "My 45 Years Of Wearing A 1-2" Shoe Lift." When interviewed, she states:
"Wearing a noticeable shoe lift for 45 years has given me personal insight that can make life easier for others going through the same thing. Ranging from discrimination stories, leg measuring confusion, to places accepting orthopedic shoe donations... there is bound to be something here that can help you or those you know who wear shoe lifts. Where do you get shoe lifts? What types are there? How do you get them? Over the years, I have gained invaluable experiences that can help others going through the same thing. That is why I wrote this book.
"My immediately downloadable, 100-page PDF-formatted ebook contains incomparable information about wearing shoe lifts before and after a total knee replacement surgery. It has definitely not been easy."
The ebook is available for immediate download through her website at booktoots dot com, Kindle, and Amazon.
"Wearing a noticeable shoe lift for 45 years has given me personal insight that can make life easier for others going through the same thing. Ranging from discrimination stories, leg measuring confusion, to places accepting orthopedic shoe donations... there is bound to be something here that can help you or those you know who wear shoe lifts. Where do you get shoe lifts? What types are there? How do you get them? Over the years, I have gained invaluable experiences that can help others going through the same thing. That is why I wrote this book.
"My immediately downloadable, 100-page PDF-formatted ebook contains incomparable information about wearing shoe lifts before and after a total knee replacement surgery. It has definitely not been easy."
The ebook is available for immediate download through her website at booktoots dot com, Kindle, and Amazon.
Contact
Booktoots' HealingContact
Marie Buckner
360-613-1085
https://booktoots.com
Marie Buckner
360-613-1085
https://booktoots.com
Categories