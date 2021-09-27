Neo Soul Recording Artist Akeylah Simone in the Finals for Opening Act Contest
Hampton Roads, VA, September 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Singer-songwriter and recording artist Akeylah Simone is proud to announce that she is now a finalist in the Opening Act Contest.
The winner of the competition will perform at Audacy's annual concert at the world-famous Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Previous winners opened for Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, and many more. In addition to performing at the sold-out concert alongside industry superstars, the winner will also receive exposure on the radio, a meet and greet with the other artists, and compensation for the live performance.
Music fans can vote for Akeylah now at https://theopenact.com/2021/akeylah-simone
Her music has been compared to Adele and India Arie.
Akeylah has spent the past year developing as a singer, songwriter, and now recording artist. While she has been singing and performing since her first time on stage at an elementary school talent contest, songwriting has recently gained her focus and she says, "I am ready to share my eclectic music with the world." Having released four new singles in just one year's time, she has leaned towards multiple genres including soul, chamber pop, and hip hop.
Akeylah was voted 2021 Best Solo Artist in the Hampton Roads Encore Awards.
Big Noise's Al Gomes and Connie Watrous have worked with Akeylah Simone since March of 2021, providing career consultation, direction, and PR. Akeylah's in-studio video for her single "Summer Breeze" premiered at Big Noise's first-ever drive-in theatre video film festival where it got rave reviews from the audience and music industry pros. It ultimately became one of her most-viewed videos ever. You can watch it here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JLk_jEdbck0
