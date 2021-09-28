Another Successful Implementation of Idea to Market - Zero to One Startup Launch Strategy by Ziggle Tech
New York, NY, September 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Do you know you can get an Instant Cash Offer for your electric vehicle within minutes? Do you want to sell your Tesla car?
Ziggle Tech, a New York-based Software Consulting & Technology Solutions company, has helped a startup car dealership to build an innovative online platform called SellMyEV.com where Tesla and other electric vehicle owners can sell their used car in a matter of few minutes. Ziggle Tech uses an algorithm that helps the customers to get the best price for their car.
How does it it work:
Just enter the VIN number or license plate number
Enter a few details of your car such as mileage, condition of the vehicle
Get instant cash offer
What value did Ziggle Tech bring:
Ziggle Tech has a uniquely designed a unique 7-steps idea-to-market process known as Zero to One to help startups entrepreneurs to take their idea to market in 6 weeks. The steps include discovery & ideation, creating feature list or product backlog items, user experience & user interface (UX/UI) designing, designing of architecture, product development, go-to-market strategy consulting and launch.
Ziggle Tech has experience working with dozens of startups to take them from idea to market. They form a think tank group that specializes in that startup domain to come up with a go-to-market strategy.
To learn more about Ziggle Tech and SellMyEV, please visit ZiggleTech.com.
Please advise if you would like additional information on this Zero To One startup strategy.
Contact
Ziggle Tech, Inc.Contact
Rocky Panjwani
917-983-1800
https://www.ziggletech.com
HQ Office:
845 3rd Ave.
New York, NY 10022
