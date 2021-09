Another Successful Implementation of Idea to Market - Zero to One Startup Launch Strategy by Ziggle Tech

New York, NY, September 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Do you know you can get an Instant Cash Offer for your electric vehicle within minutes? Do you want to sell your Tesla car?Ziggle Tech, a New York-based Software Consulting & Technology Solutions company, has helped a startup car dealership to build an innovative online platform called SellMyEV.com where Tesla and other electric vehicle owners can sell their used car in a matter of few minutes. Ziggle Tech uses an algorithm that helps the customers to get the best price for their car.How does it it work:Just enter the VIN number or license plate numberEnter a few details of your car such as mileage, condition of the vehicleGet instant cash offerWhat value did Ziggle Tech bring:Ziggle Tech has a uniquely designed a unique 7-steps idea-to-market process known as Zero to One to help startups entrepreneurs to take their idea to market in 6 weeks. The steps include discovery & ideation, creating feature list or product backlog items, user experience & user interface (UX/UI) designing, designing of architecture, product development, go-to-market strategy consulting and launch.Ziggle Tech has experience working with dozens of startups to take them from idea to market. They form a think tank group that specializes in that startup domain to come up with a go-to-market strategy.To learn more about Ziggle Tech and SellMyEV, please visit ZiggleTech.com Please advise if you would like additional information on this Zero To One startup strategy.