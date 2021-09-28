CellarStone Announces QCommission’s Integration with Xero
Half Moon Bay, CA, September 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is happy to announce that QCommission now also integrates with Xero.
Xero develops cloud-based accounting software for small and medium-sized businesses. Its products are based on the Software as a Service (Saas) model and sold by subscription, based on the type and number of company entities managed by the subscriber. Its products are used in over 180 different countries.
The Xero API is a RESTful web service and uses the OAuth protocol to authenticate 3rd party applications. The Accounting API exposes accounting and related functions of the main Xero application and can be used for a variety of purposes such as creating transactions like invoices and credit notes, right through to extracting accounting data via our reports’ end-point.
Meanwhile, QCommission utilizes a technology called QXchange to integrate with other applications including Xero. Specific data access plug-ins (DAP) for different systems can be added to QXchange to integrate with various data sources. A Special DAP for Xero allows QCommission to exchange data with Xero.
Overall, QCommission does a tremendous job understanding the intricacies of the Xero data structure as well as the complications inherent in the commission process. With this ability, it integrates the two systems in such a manner that the complexity to the customer is reduced to a minimal level. Because of the complexities and the number of different ways customers can use Xero, the QCommission team’s expert services are utilized to configure the exact integration process between QCommission and Xero for the best solution.
When asked about QCommission’s integration with Xero, this is what Sanal Sankar, CellarStone’s Vice President for Technology, had to share, "At CellarStone, one of our biggest purposes is to satisfy our customers by solving their problems. Having been in business for over 20 years, one of the things we have gotten to really enhance over time is our integration to many other tools like Salesforce, MS Dynamics, QuickBooks Desktop, and more. QCommission’s integration with Xero helps our existing and future customers with faster, more reliable implementations each time, helping them save time and effort every pay period."
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
Xero develops cloud-based accounting software for small and medium-sized businesses. Its products are based on the Software as a Service (Saas) model and sold by subscription, based on the type and number of company entities managed by the subscriber. Its products are used in over 180 different countries.
The Xero API is a RESTful web service and uses the OAuth protocol to authenticate 3rd party applications. The Accounting API exposes accounting and related functions of the main Xero application and can be used for a variety of purposes such as creating transactions like invoices and credit notes, right through to extracting accounting data via our reports’ end-point.
Meanwhile, QCommission utilizes a technology called QXchange to integrate with other applications including Xero. Specific data access plug-ins (DAP) for different systems can be added to QXchange to integrate with various data sources. A Special DAP for Xero allows QCommission to exchange data with Xero.
Overall, QCommission does a tremendous job understanding the intricacies of the Xero data structure as well as the complications inherent in the commission process. With this ability, it integrates the two systems in such a manner that the complexity to the customer is reduced to a minimal level. Because of the complexities and the number of different ways customers can use Xero, the QCommission team’s expert services are utilized to configure the exact integration process between QCommission and Xero for the best solution.
When asked about QCommission’s integration with Xero, this is what Sanal Sankar, CellarStone’s Vice President for Technology, had to share, "At CellarStone, one of our biggest purposes is to satisfy our customers by solving their problems. Having been in business for over 20 years, one of the things we have gotten to really enhance over time is our integration to many other tools like Salesforce, MS Dynamics, QuickBooks Desktop, and more. QCommission’s integration with Xero helps our existing and future customers with faster, more reliable implementations each time, helping them save time and effort every pay period."
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
Contact
CellarStone, Inc.Contact
Gopi Mattel
1-650-242-0008
Gopi Mattel
1-650-242-0008
Categories