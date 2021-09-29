Black Coral Consulting Launches to Provide Innovative Revenue Optimisation Solutions to Ultra-Luxury Hospitality Sector
Black Coral Consulting, a specialist consultancy providing innovative revenue optimisation solutions to the ultra-luxury hospitality sector, has launched today. The new UAE-based venture, led by experienced commercial leader, Judith Cartwright, advises hotels, destinations resorts, spas and F&B venues how to realise their profit potential by identifying new revenue streams.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Experienced commercial leader, Judith Cartwright spearheads new venture to help hotels, destination resorts, spas and F&B venues unleash their profit potential.
Black Coral Consulting, a specialist consultancy providing innovative revenue optimisation solutions to the ultra-luxury hospitality sector, has launched today.
The new UAE-based venture, led by experienced commercial leader, Judith Cartwright, advises hotels, destinations resorts, spas and F&B venues how to realise their profit potential by identifying new revenue streams.
Leveraging Judith’s more than two decades of experience working in senior commercial roles for major hospitality brands including Kerzner International, during which time she achieved unprecedented results, Black Coral Consulting works with developers, operators and asset managers to create a strategic roadmap for commercial success.
The consultancy’s wide-ranging portfolio of specialist services includes developing commercial strategies, conducting audit and gap analysis and systems and platforms reviews, advising on pricing, budgeting and inventory optimisation, crisis management, creating bespoke standard operating procedures, training and education and more.
With Judith’s proven track record delivering double-digit profit growth during challenging circumstances, based on her innovative and disruptive approach to traditional revenue management, the launch of Black Coral Consulting is timely.
“The hospitality sector has experienced an unprecedented period of disruption, forcing hotels, F&B outlets, spas and attractions to reimagine their businesses and identify new revenue streams. At the same time, hotel groups are re-launching and re-flagging properties, as well as developing new ones, presenting the ideal opportunity to assess how they can best capitalise on their assets,” explained Judith Cartwright, Founder and Managing Director, Black Coral Consulting.
“This is where Black Coral Consulting steps in, partnering with hospitality businesses to identify ways to maximise their profit potential. From helping operators to optimise under-utilised inventory and spaces to working with developers to design a project that delivers maximum revenues per-square-metre, we create a commercial blueprint for long-term success.”
Before establishing Black Coral Consulting, Judith was Global Senior Vice President of Revenue Management & Distribution at Kerzner International, responsible for the Atlantis, One&Only and Mazagan brands, encompassing resorts, hotels, F&B outlets, spas and attractions. Here, Judith’s innovative commercial strategy yielded growth in the double digits across key income streams.
When hospitality companies work with Black Coral Consulting, they work with Judith directly, benefitting from her extensive experience, maverick approach to optimising revenue and ability to lead and educate commercial teams.
Coaching hospitality executives is one of her fortes, helping them to build commercial roadmaps to optimise revenues and understand the essential role revenue optimisiation plays in achieving growth.
Judith also advises on best practice, develops bespoke standard operating procedures (SOPs), trains talent and conducts workshops to help hospitality businesses integrate revenue optimisation into their company culture.
“I passionately believe that with the right education, training and focus on unrealised growth opportunities, revenue management becomes an indispensable tool for hospitality leaders,” she said.
“As the industry starts to build back, the need for hotels, restaurants and spas to be creative and find new revenue streams has never been so pressing, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to share my insights and experience with a sector that has so much growth potential.”
For more information on Black Coral Consulting, visit www.blackcoralconsulting.com
Black Coral Consulting, a specialist consultancy providing innovative revenue optimisation solutions to the ultra-luxury hospitality sector, has launched today.
The new UAE-based venture, led by experienced commercial leader, Judith Cartwright, advises hotels, destinations resorts, spas and F&B venues how to realise their profit potential by identifying new revenue streams.
Leveraging Judith’s more than two decades of experience working in senior commercial roles for major hospitality brands including Kerzner International, during which time she achieved unprecedented results, Black Coral Consulting works with developers, operators and asset managers to create a strategic roadmap for commercial success.
The consultancy’s wide-ranging portfolio of specialist services includes developing commercial strategies, conducting audit and gap analysis and systems and platforms reviews, advising on pricing, budgeting and inventory optimisation, crisis management, creating bespoke standard operating procedures, training and education and more.
With Judith’s proven track record delivering double-digit profit growth during challenging circumstances, based on her innovative and disruptive approach to traditional revenue management, the launch of Black Coral Consulting is timely.
“The hospitality sector has experienced an unprecedented period of disruption, forcing hotels, F&B outlets, spas and attractions to reimagine their businesses and identify new revenue streams. At the same time, hotel groups are re-launching and re-flagging properties, as well as developing new ones, presenting the ideal opportunity to assess how they can best capitalise on their assets,” explained Judith Cartwright, Founder and Managing Director, Black Coral Consulting.
“This is where Black Coral Consulting steps in, partnering with hospitality businesses to identify ways to maximise their profit potential. From helping operators to optimise under-utilised inventory and spaces to working with developers to design a project that delivers maximum revenues per-square-metre, we create a commercial blueprint for long-term success.”
Before establishing Black Coral Consulting, Judith was Global Senior Vice President of Revenue Management & Distribution at Kerzner International, responsible for the Atlantis, One&Only and Mazagan brands, encompassing resorts, hotels, F&B outlets, spas and attractions. Here, Judith’s innovative commercial strategy yielded growth in the double digits across key income streams.
When hospitality companies work with Black Coral Consulting, they work with Judith directly, benefitting from her extensive experience, maverick approach to optimising revenue and ability to lead and educate commercial teams.
Coaching hospitality executives is one of her fortes, helping them to build commercial roadmaps to optimise revenues and understand the essential role revenue optimisiation plays in achieving growth.
Judith also advises on best practice, develops bespoke standard operating procedures (SOPs), trains talent and conducts workshops to help hospitality businesses integrate revenue optimisation into their company culture.
“I passionately believe that with the right education, training and focus on unrealised growth opportunities, revenue management becomes an indispensable tool for hospitality leaders,” she said.
“As the industry starts to build back, the need for hotels, restaurants and spas to be creative and find new revenue streams has never been so pressing, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to share my insights and experience with a sector that has so much growth potential.”
For more information on Black Coral Consulting, visit www.blackcoralconsulting.com
Contact
The Limelight GlobalContact
Andrea Krenn
+971566818025
www.thelimelight.global
Andrea Krenn
+971566818025
www.thelimelight.global
Categories