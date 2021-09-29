Black Coral Consulting Launches to Provide Innovative Revenue Optimisation Solutions to Ultra-Luxury Hospitality Sector

Black Coral Consulting, a specialist consultancy providing innovative revenue optimisation solutions to the ultra-luxury hospitality sector, has launched today. The new UAE-based venture, led by experienced commercial leader, Judith Cartwright, advises hotels, destinations resorts, spas and F&B venues how to realise their profit potential by identifying new revenue streams.