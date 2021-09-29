Galaxy Weblinks Listed Amongst the Best Shopify Development Companies in the US- TopDevelopers.co
TopDevelopers.co the renowned directory of IT service providers has curated a well-researched and well-structured list of the best Shopify experts. The list features Galaxy Weblinks amongst the finest Shopify developers.
San Francisco, CA, September 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- TopDevelopers.co, a dedicated directory of IT service providers, has listed Galaxy Weblinks amongst the top Shopify developers in the country.
TopDevelopers publishes well-researched lists of companies who are making remarkable contributions in the software industry. This time, the tech mavens at TopDevelopers.co have curated a list of the best Shopify experts. Custom Shopify development is one of the most sought-after IT services. Shopify has a 23 percent market share in the U.S only which proves the technology’s dominance.
The list has been sorted through stringent parameters and industry metrics. Analysts of TopDevelopers.co have listed companies having extensive experience in catering to the needs of clients worldwide. Client review, market presence, team strength, and team skills have been the deciding parameters.
“It’s a great honor for us to find a place in this list,” says Varun Bihani, CEO of Galaxy Weblinks. “We are sincerely grateful to TopDevelopers.co for acknowledging our contribution in the Shopify development platform.”
“Businesses must evolve with technology. The pandemic has further pushed businesses towards digitalization. The boost in the use of platforms like Shopify is inevitable. Having understood that, we are gearing ourselves up to provide best-of-breed e-commerce development solutions to our clients around the world,” adds Varun.
Galaxy provides best-in-class Shopify development services. The team at Galaxy has more than a decade of experience in delivering robust and scalable Ecommerce solutions. The company also offers expertise in other Ecommerce platforms such as Magento, BigCommerce, and WooCommerce. They have partnered with enterprises and startups alike. Galaxy has engaged with clients like Staples, Juara, IT Hair Solutions, Tiny Tags to deliver their users a world-class shopping experience.
About Galaxy Weblinks
Headquartered in Boston, MA, Galaxy Weblinks is an end-to-end software design and development company. With more than 20 years of experience in the IT development industry, the company offers web and mobile design and development services to enterprises and startups. The company strives to create compelling and human-focused experiences.
Galaxy Weblinks was recently featured in the INC 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in the US.
