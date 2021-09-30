Launch of TrackImpact.org to Accelerate Global Collaboration Towards a Sustainable Future
Bourne End, United Kingdom, September 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- International impact experts, Vertigo Ventures (VV), yesterday announced the release of TrackImpact.org, the global research collaboration platform, at the 2021 Impact Symposium.
TrackImpact™ is a free-to-access solution that accelerates positive social, economic and environmental impact by enabling sectors as diverse as research, science, industry, policy, funding, academia and more to work together on critical projects for achieving a sustainable future.
Every project is directly mapped to the relevant UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which permits accurate tracking of progress against objective impact metrics. Through intuitive search and filtering functionality, the platform makes it easy for users to identify projects that can benefit from their skillset or resources - and then to request collaboration opportunities.
Since its initial beta phase, TrackImpact’s user base has grown across North America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania, with attendees at this year’s Impact Symposium able to get a first-hand feel for the potential of research collaboration in accelerating SDG progress.
The platform joins ImpactAcademy™ and ImpactTracker™ as a core component of VV’s Impact Ecosystem, a comprehensive family of solutions for understanding, analysing and demonstrating impact and matching activities to SDGs.
Bob Fedorciow, CRO at Vertigo Ventures, commented, “Although research collaboration was one of the many casualties of COVID-19, the reality is the world was already up to 25 years behind on achieving the UN’s SDG target of 2030; collective working was simply not moving quickly enough in the first place.
“To this end we have worked closely with our global client base in shaping a solution that transforms the future of research collaboration, by breaking down the geographical, demographic and sector-specific boundaries that have so far hindered the world’s collaborative potential. Especially in the developing world, there is often a lack of research funding, recognition and collaboration opportunities; we believe that TrackImpact.org makes research accessible to anybody, anywhere in the world.
“The platform represents a step change for how individuals and organisations think about research and collaboration. It helps not only to match activities and projects to the SDGs through precise impact indicators, but also to make it as simple as possible to bring together relevant skills and expertise to make a material difference on projects that are vital to our sustainable future.”
About Vertigo Ventures
Vertigo Ventures (VV) was founded in 2009 to help leading research organisations across the world identify, capture, understand and report the impact of their work.
Since then our client base has expanded into sectors such as higher education, government and charity, with customers from the Americas through Europe and South-East Asia to Oceania. These organisations benefit from our Impact Ecosystem, which encompasses:
ImpactAcademy™: Comprehensive CPD-accredited eLearning;
ImpactTracker™: Pioneering software helping thousands of users worldwide easily track, evidence, and report on their impact; currently a finalist in the Computing Digital Technology Leaders Awards for Best Small-to-Medium Digital Project;
TrackImpact™: Global collaboration platform
VV is also chief advisor, technology provider and founding partner to the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings. Our methodology maps university performance onto the UN’s SDG (Sustainable Development Goal) targets of 2030, helping to clearly understand and articulate how participants are progressing towards these critical economic, social and environmental goals. We are also a sponsor of the inaugural Climate Challenge Cup.
About the Impact Symposium
The second annual Impact Symposium took place on September 29, 2021, addressing the theme of Collaboration in Action and examining how international and cross-sector collective working can help accelerate progress towards the UN’s SDGs.
With a keynote introduction from Ms. Maki Hayashikawa-Katsuno, Director of Education 2030 at UNESCO, an exciting line-up of speakers from a variety of sectors and locations worldwide looked at different elements of collaboration and the role of impact in helping secure a sustainable future.
Highlights will shortly be available on the Vertigo Ventures website.
