Toll Brothers at Montaine Invites Community to Oct. 2 Fall Festival
Castle Rock, CO, September 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its Fall Festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 2 from noon to 4 p.m. at Montaine, a master-planned, resort-style community south of Castle Rock. The Fall Festival is free to the public and the local community is invited to attend.
Each Toll Brothers’ community within the Montaine master plan has special activities planned for the day:
· Montaine- Point Collection will feature the Flat Acres Farm Pumpkin Patch
· Montaine - Estate Collection will have Biker Jim’s Hot Dogs from noon to 4 p.m.
· Regency at Montaine, a 55+ active adult community will provide cider and wrapped cookies
· Wonderland at Montaine will host the Mc2 Ice Cream Truck from noon to 4 p.m.
Visitors can also enjoy the views from atop Mount Montaine, the highest point in the community and the highest vantage point throughout Castle Rock. These remarkable views include Castle Rock’s famed buttes, towering trees, and varying topography in the area.
Montaine features clubhouses, pools, fitness centers, parks, 548 acres of open space, a newly-installed art tower, and 13 miles of walking, biking, and hiking trails. The community is located within the exceptional Douglas County School District, home to top-ranking schools year after year. Montaine is only 10 minutes from Old Town Castle Rock featuring local boutiques, dinning, and entertainment, and only 20 minutes from Park Meadows Mall, one of Colorado’s premier shopping destinations.
“Montaine residents can escape the daily hustle and bustle, even before pulling into their own driveway,” says Mark Bailey, Group President of Toll Brothers in Colorado. “We invite families to visit during the Fall Festival to explore the community and model homes.”
Montaine is conveniently located near Crystal Valley Pkwy. and Plum Creek Blvd., just 5 minutes south from Old Town Castle Rock, 15 minutes to Inverness, 15 minutes to E-470, 25 minutes to the DTC, and 45 minutes to Denver International Airport. The sales center is located at 473 Rogers Way, Castle Rock, 80104. For more information, visit LiveMontaine.com.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states.
2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.
Contact
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.tollbrothers.com
