Car Insurance Judge Ranks Top 10 Car Insurance Companies in the State of California
Buying auto insurance coverage in California is not easy, for many reasons. Car Insurance Judge makes it a little easier by issuing its Top Ten List.
Baltimore, MD, September 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- It's the largest state in the country, and at last count, California had more than 50 companies that offered its residents auto insurance coverage, so there is a lot to choose from. Car Insurance Judge has put together its list of The Top Ten Auto Insurance Companies in California.
When ranking California's Top Ten Auto Insurance Companies, Car Insurance Judge looked at 5 criteria when compiling its list. They are:
1. Easy to access resources after an accident.
2. Strong, easy to reach, customer service support.
3. A competitive, but not necessarily the lowest, auto insurance premium.
4. Terms and limitations that are easy to understand.
5. Competent and proactive advice.
"We researched a great deal of companies for our list, and I'm very confident that the criteria we used helped us compile our Top Ten," said Martin Thomas, Senior Editor, Car Insurance Judge. "California obviously has a large number of auto insurance companies, but without a doubt, certain ones definitely climbed to the top of our list. People will be able to trust their needs and the needs of their family with these companies, and that will allow them to sleep easier."
Below is Car Insurance Judge's list of The Top Ten Auto Insurance Companies in California:
1. USAA*
2. GEICO
3. State Farm
4. Allstate Corporation
5. Farmers Insurance
6. Progressive
7. Liberty Mutual
8. Mercury Insurance
9. Nationwide
10. Auto Club Exchange
"California residents really need to do their research and choose wisely when it comes to auto insurance because everyone has different necessities and requirements," said Thomas. "Unfortunately, USAA* is only available to active and retired members of the armed forces, so many people can't choose them, but the rest of the list is strong and affordable. If folks haven't done it for some time, it may be time to do a little shopping around. It could possibly save them some money and some headaches."
About Car Insurance Judge
Car Insurance Judge brings you the most important stories about car insurance in America. Our mission is to make sure that American consumers are up to date on all the car insurance news that's available to them. Our vision is to bring you the stories that make a difference in your life and the lives of your family.
