“Essentials of Diagnosis, Treatment and Application of Cardiac and Peripheral Vascular Diseases” is About to be Released on Amazon, Barnes & Noble Nook and Apple Books

The physical version of the medical research book, “Essentials of Diagnosis, Treatment, and Application of Cardiac and Peripheral Vascular Diseases (Theories, Cases and Analysis)” was published by American Harmony Medical Academic Publisher (AHMAP) on July 26, 2021.