Keyhole Software Announces Hire of Two Business Development Managers

Keyhole Software is pleased to announce the expansion of its business development team with Zach Johnstone in Denver, CO and Katye Moore in St. Louis, MO. Johnstone and Moore bring essential skills in business development and sales and operation planning to the Keyhole team. They will not only expand Keyhole's presence in growing territories but provide support to a highly skilled team on a mission to deliver custom software solutions to their clients.