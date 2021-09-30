HelpSystems Launches the Automate Bot Store
Marketplace Allows Automate Users to Accelerate Automation Projects with Over 150 Free, Downloadable Bots
Eden Praire, MN, September 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- HelpSystems announced today the opening of its Automate Bot Store, a marketplace for Automate users to create meaningful automation with pre-built bots. The store’s bots interpret and run tasks for organizations, allowing them to accelerate their automation projects easily.
Automate, from HelpSystems, is a powerful robotic process automation solution with the flexibility to automate mission-critical IT and business processes for any organization. Automate integrates and automates critical business processes across disparate applications and technologies.
The Automate Bot Store expands on this mission with over 150+ free, downloadable bots for common tasks involving Microsoft applications, SAP, Zendesk, Salesforce, Adobe Creative Suite, and many more. Once users download a bot, they can implement it into their Automate environment and configure it to their needs -solving complex problems easily and without writing any code.
“Within five minutes a user connects a bot to a common application, and since we’re delivering Automate logic, users can modify bots and use them as they please,” said Dan Laun, Managing Director of Automation at HelpSystems. “This helps users understand our best practices while putting bots to work for their unique situations.”
The Automate Bot Store is the latest addition to the growing RPA Community that HelpSystems offers to users. Along with RPA training and certification, and a user-to-user group, Automation Insiders, the Bot Store gives customers another way to increase their ROI and add more value to their solution.
About HelpSystems
HelpSystems is a software company focused on helping exceptional organizations Build a Better IT™. Our cybersecurity and automation software simplifies critical IT processes to give our customers peace of mind. We know IT transformation is a journey, not a destination. Let’s move forward. Learn more at www.helpsystems.com.
Automate, from HelpSystems, is a powerful robotic process automation solution with the flexibility to automate mission-critical IT and business processes for any organization. Automate integrates and automates critical business processes across disparate applications and technologies.
The Automate Bot Store expands on this mission with over 150+ free, downloadable bots for common tasks involving Microsoft applications, SAP, Zendesk, Salesforce, Adobe Creative Suite, and many more. Once users download a bot, they can implement it into their Automate environment and configure it to their needs -solving complex problems easily and without writing any code.
“Within five minutes a user connects a bot to a common application, and since we’re delivering Automate logic, users can modify bots and use them as they please,” said Dan Laun, Managing Director of Automation at HelpSystems. “This helps users understand our best practices while putting bots to work for their unique situations.”
The Automate Bot Store is the latest addition to the growing RPA Community that HelpSystems offers to users. Along with RPA training and certification, and a user-to-user group, Automation Insiders, the Bot Store gives customers another way to increase their ROI and add more value to their solution.
About HelpSystems
HelpSystems is a software company focused on helping exceptional organizations Build a Better IT™. Our cybersecurity and automation software simplifies critical IT processes to give our customers peace of mind. We know IT transformation is a journey, not a destination. Let’s move forward. Learn more at www.helpsystems.com.
Contact
HelpSystemsContact
Angela Tuzzo
800-328-1000
www.helpsystems.com
Angela Tuzzo
800-328-1000
www.helpsystems.com
Categories