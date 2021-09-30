Corporate Catering Startup CaterPlace Provides Unique Loyalty Program with Amazon Rewards
Corporate catering startup CaterPlace announces company launch.
New York, NY, September 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Co-founder Chris Yi is proud to announce the launch of New York City-based startup CaterPlace. CaterPlace is a corporate catering company with an innovative business model designed to “reward the user, not the platform.” At time of writing, CaterPlace has already partnered with over 300 restaurants in New York City to provide an impressive variety of catering options for corporate customers.
CaterPlace’s unique loyalty program is based on a system of reward points called CaterCash. Customers earn CaterCash points with every order, and each CaterCash point can be redeemed as one dollar to spend at Amazon. “With so many choices of food and catering that exist in NYC, I had to wonder: what would be the best way to keep ‘someone like me’ as a client?” says co-founder and COO Chris Yi. “So many other industries offer a loyalty program to keep their customers close; why doesn’t the catering industry have one?”
Beyond its extensive rewards program, CaterPlace also employs a New York City concierge service, allowing the team to quickly update and adjust orders based on concerns such as traffic, road closures, and other delivery barriers. “We understand the ebb and flow of the city, including bridges, tunnels, building needs, and holidays,” Yi says.
CaterPlace is currently running a new customer promotion, offering a complimentary $100 in Amazon gift cards for a first-time order of $150 or more, as well as a complimentary $100 Amazon gift card for every person referred to CaterPlace. On top of that, customers are eligible to receive up to 15% back in Amazon gift cards on every order.
About CaterPlace
CaterPlace is a New York City-based corporate catering company with over 300 restaurant partners in the NYC area. CaterPlace’s distinctive rewards program allows customers to cash in loyalty points for Amazon dollars. For more information, please visit www.caterplace.com.
