Debi Harman Earns GRI Designation
Debi Harman in the Venice, Florida, Office of RE/MAX Alliance Group Earns Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI) Designation
Venice, FL, September 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Debi Harman, MBA, has earned the Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI) designation from the National Association of Realtors.
The GRI symbol is the mark of a real estate professional who has made the commitment to provide a high level of professional services. GRI designees have developed a solid foundation of knowledge and skills to navigate the current real estate climate, are well-versed in local and national legal issues, and are committed to serving their customers with the highest ethical standards.
Harman is a Realtor in the Venice office of RE/MAX Alliance Group, located at 1314 E. Venice Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285. She can be reached at (941) 666-0002 or Debi.Harman@gmail.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
The GRI symbol is the mark of a real estate professional who has made the commitment to provide a high level of professional services. GRI designees have developed a solid foundation of knowledge and skills to navigate the current real estate climate, are well-versed in local and national legal issues, and are committed to serving their customers with the highest ethical standards.
Harman is a Realtor in the Venice office of RE/MAX Alliance Group, located at 1314 E. Venice Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285. She can be reached at (941) 666-0002 or Debi.Harman@gmail.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
RE/MAX Alliance GroupContact
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
www.thomasbrannan.com
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
www.thomasbrannan.com
Categories