Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The History Hut" by Richard Trigg

Oxford, United Kingdom, September 30, 2021 --( PR.com )-- About The History HutA self-help book for those who feel empty inside despite all they have. Retired history teacher Charlie is looking for a new project but gets a lot more than he bargained for when he finds his new shed is possessed by the spirit of Gustin, a young apprentice druid from the first century AD. Gustin persuades Charlie to come back in time to Roman Britain, where he wants his help investigating why he died. This extraordinary trip becomes yet more intense when they come across a secret youth organisation led by Gustin’s childhood friend.Central Britain has been at peace since Boudicca’s revolt some forty years before but now his group is plotting another rebellion. The elders are alarmed, most are prospering under Roman rule and they’ll try to stop their frustrated offspring in any way they can. Charlie is horrified when he realises that he has something the rebels badly want, all he wants now is to get back to his own time, where his family have only just discovered his disappearance. A nerve-shredding sequence of adventures follows, which finally culminate in the most dramatic discovery of all back in the 21st century.The History Hut is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 258 pagesISBN-13: 9781800942165Dimensions: 14.0 x 1.7 x 21.6 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B09FQ83J81Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/HHUTPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002