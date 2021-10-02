Grand Opening "Plug In" Event Brooklyn Heights Community Fridge October 3, 2021

Join them for the Grand Opening "Plug In" event for the Brooklyn Heights Community Fridge on Sunday, October at 12:30 p.m. at 124 Henry Street (near Clark) in Brooklyn Heights, NYC. Fight food insecurity and building community. The beautiful brownstone fridge is for neighbors by neighbors. @BrooklynHeightsCommunityFridge Fresh, free food for the community.