Dallas Based Artist Don Dixon of Scrib Creative Premieres Solo Art Show
"Pain & Process" body of work holds a mirror up to the world as a black man living in America today.
Dallas, TX, September 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Don Dixon of Scrib Creative recently premiered his first solo art exhibit entitled Pain and Process, an intimate collection of oil and acrylic works that chronicles his emotional interpretation to America’s racial afflictions over the last five years. The one-night reception was held Wednesday evening, September 15, 2021, at event 1013, a vintage Texas landmark space located in historic downtown Plano, Texas. Over 30 selected works from the collection were exhibited in the one-night reception that drew over 150 art lovers from all over Greater D/FW. Attendees were invited to meet the artist, view his work and weigh in on their impressions.
“This first solo exhibit represents an unsettling reflection of how I see America right now, after experiencing life throughout our previous administration and COVID-19,“ Dixon stated. “It’s my mirror that I’m holding up to the world to see – bravely and authentically – as a Black man living in the United States in 2021. My quest is to inspire raw and direct conversations along with a diverse range of interpretations.”
Seeing the world through Dixon’s aesthetic filter exudes a freedom in the midst of life’s complex challenges. Themes range in scope from losing a loved one to being bullied at school, to this latest body of work on the current state of America’s systemic racism, Pain and Process. His captivating works are visual adventures of extremes that help people relate to universal social issues on a deeply personal level. Visit https://scribcreative.com/ to view a complete catalog of fine art, books and animations, and to learn more about Don and his creative adventure.
About Scrib Creative & Don Dixon
Scrib Creative is a creative enterprise dedicated to processing pain and life’s challenges through art. Established by Dallas-based artist, Don Dixon, his art bears witness to the rawness of the human experience through paintings, illustrations, animations and books. He has a boundless childlike imagination and perpetual sense of wonder that permeates his works. The level of aesthetic mastery in his works started a new genre, NeoScribblism, an electric mash-up between expressionism, futurism, cubism and modernism.
Media Contact:
Julia Gibson, managing partner
art@scribcreative.com
(214) 929.4671
https://www.scribcreative.com
