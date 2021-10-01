Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Florida Boat and RV Storage Development Site
Josh Koerner and Frost Weaver, of Weaver Realty Group, are pleased to announce the sale of Secure Boat and RV Development Site, located along 41st Street in Vero Beach FL.
Jacksonville, FL, October 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Josh Koerner and Frost Weaver, of Weaver Realty Group, are pleased to announce the sale of Secure Boat and RV Development Site, located along 41st Street in Vero Beach FL. Weaver Realty represented the seller in the transaction and the sale closed July 14th, 2021. The property is located on 8.8 acres and includes site plan approval for a roughly 240 covered Class- A boat and RV parking spaces.
Weaver Realty has been the Argus Self Storage Advisor Affiliate since 1999 covering the state of Florida. During that time, they have specialized in the acquisition, disposition, and evaluation of self-storage properties of all types and sizes. Josh Koerner can be reached at 904-591-0140.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
