Cavallo Horse & Rider Boots Help Older Horses Move Easily During Fall Season Changes

As fall approaches, it's important to watch how older horses handle the changing seasons. Now is the time to outfit older horses with hoof boots to help them grip slippery surfaces and to add support as ground conditions change. Aging equines often suffer from arthritis in their joints as well as age-related metabolic disorders that can affect their bones, joints, and hooves.