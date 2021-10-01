Cavallo Horse & Rider Tackles Hoof-Boot Concerns
While there are many hoof boots on the market, not all are made to stay on and last like Cavallos. Here’s a list of the concerns Cavallo hears about most often when it comes to horses’ health, hoof growth, and ability to freely move. Read on to erase any concerns about having your horse wear Cavallo Hoof Boots.
Denver, CO, October 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Have you been worried to try hoof boots on your horse? Confront your fears and replace them with facts about Cavallo Hoof Boots (https://www.cavallo-inc.com). Cavallos were designed to stay in place and protect your horse’s hooves while riding in any terrain.
Past Worry #1: Will they fall off?
Cavallo Hoof Boots stay on because they conform to the conical shape of the hooves. The boots are held firmly in place by the industrial-strength Velcro® of the inner panels. Accurate boot sizing is very important. Typically, boots only fall off when they are too large.
Past Worry #2: Can I move faster than a walk?
Yes, you can! Riders use Cavallos daily to outfit their horses for jumping, cross country, cantering, galloping, and athletic riding.
Past Worry #3: Will my horse’s heel bulbs be affected?
The heel bulb is protected in the boot because the back bulb area is padded with leather on both sides. The leather is inside and out, with a foam cushion in between. This foam softens and conforms to the unique shape of your horse's bulbs. The boots custom mold to your horse's hooves. Cavallo offers Comfort Sleeves and Pastern Wraps (https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product-category/hoof-boot-accessories/pastern-wraps/) to put on underneath the boots just to make sure there are no rubs during the boot break-in period, or for horses with extra sensitive skin.
Past Worry #4: Will boots affect my horse’s movement?
In the case of tender-footed horses, boots will usually lead to a huge improvement in movement. Cavallo customers report that horses who once walked with care, stride out and walk with confidence. Horses acclimate quickly to the addition of boots. For gaited horses or dressage horses, where the quality of movement is so important, Cavallo Hoof Boots do not impede the horse's natural gaits in any way.
Past Worry #5: Will my horse outgrow the boots in between trims?
Cavallo Hoof Boots have built-in room for six to eight weeks of typical hoof growth. There is plenty of extra space and no need to "size up" for your boots. Typically, your boots should fit your horse from beginning to end of the trim cycle. They also offer insert sole pads that can adjust for any extra room after a fresh trim and take up extra space when needed.
Past Worry #6: Will wearing the boots interfere with correct hoof function/hoof mechanism for my horse?
Cavallo Hoof Boots are not meant to fit skin-tight like some other boot brands. This allows plenty of space for the hooves to function naturally. The boot sole serves as a smooth, even platform for the horse to move on, and provides an excellent surface for the hoof. Cavallo also provides a variety of pads to place into the bottom of the boots, allowing you to customize the boot's surface to your own horse's individual needs.
Past Worry #7: Will wearing boots lead to weaker hooves, with my horse dependent on boots?
Except in the case of boots being used for therapeutic purposes on a lame horse, Cavallo's recommendations are to allow your horse to live barefoot on natural terrain then apply the boots for daily exercise and riding. The boots provide a stable, comfortable surface for exercise on even the most challenging terrain. The boots also offer unparalleled full protection of the entire hoof. Living barefoot and riding in boots provides the benefits of both.
Carole Herder is the author of the #1-bestselling books: There Are No Horseshoes in Heaven, and the newly-released Hoofprints on The Journey. Her company, Cavallo Horse & Rider Inc., manufactures and distributes horse products, including Cavallo Hoof Boots and Saddle Pads, to 26 countries worldwide. Herder designed and developed Cavallo Hoof Boots and Total Comfort System Saddle Pads. She's an honored recipient of the BCBusiness Women Innovator Award, Royal Bank of Canada Woman Entrepreneur Award, a member of the Women Presidents' Organization, and a certified Chopra University Yoga Instructor and Ayurvedic Teacher.
Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com to learn about the full line of Cavallo Horse & Rider products.
