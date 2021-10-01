Valvoline Instant Oil Change Franchisee Metrolube Companies Donates 60 Bikes to the Boys & Girls Club
Metrolube Companies managers build and donate 60 bicycles to underprivileged kids.
Orlando, FL, October 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- While at their Annual Valvoline Instant Oil Change Service Center Manager Meeting, managers from franchisee Metrolube Companies spent an afternoon competing in a bike building challenge. A relay style teambuilding activity, 115 managers split into teams and spent two hours constructing 60 children’s bicycles from the spokes to the handles. After all the bikes were completed, the teams added extra decorations and presented them in a small bike parade.
Before managers began building, they were able to read letters written by children from the Florida Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs – the organization chosen to receive the bike donations. One child said they wanted the bike for their mother. Another said it would be a “dream” to have a bike as they had never had one.
When asked about his experience with the event, Vice President Justin Maples was, unequivocally, grateful. “I’m honored to be part of an event that gives back to the community. It’s been a thoroughly humbling experience. I mean, there’s nothing better than making a kid smile.”
Kaylee Ensley, Training and Development Manager, pointed out the ways in which the managers were unconsciously relying on their Valvoline Instant Oil Change training and ideals to be successful at the challenge. “The teams communicated beforehand to establish roles, and then they zeroed in and focused on their specific responsibilities. They really supported and hyped each other up the whole time.”
“I’m really proud of everyone here today,” Bob Ladas, President of Metrolube Companies, said about the event. “They’re all leaders in the company and their individual service centers so watching them step up, work together, and get their hands dirty for such a worthy cause was great.”
Representatives Lani Lingo, Director of Communications, and board member Ric Cieslak from the Florida Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs attended the event. The bikes will be distributed at a later date, by discretion of the Boys & Girls Clubs.
The event was emceed by iHeart Media producer Angel Rivera from the show “Monsters in the Morning” on Real Radio 104.1.
About Metrolube Companies, Inc.
Metrolube Companies, founded in 2002 by Bob Ladas, is one of the fastest growing franchisees under parent company Valvoline Instant Oil Change. They operate 97 quick lube service centers across seven states including: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, and Oklahoma.
About Boys & Girls Club
The Boys & Girls Club Florida Alliance works raise and sustain statewide funding for local Clubs to help them enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The Florida Alliance, and local partnering Clubs in Florida, envisions a future in which the Boys & Girls Clubs in Florida are a catalyst for success that is in reach of every child, and whole generations of children are inspired to a high level of community engagement.
