Axiotemtek Introduces High-Density 4U Rackmount GPU Workstation with the 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon Scalable Platform for AI and Deep Learning – Axiomtek iHPC300
The iHPC300 delivers unrivaled performance, high expandability and rich features for computationally intensive tasks such as data analytics and machine learning, high-performance computing (HPC), automated optical inspection (AOI), and deep learning.
City of Industry, CA, October 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek – a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high performance industrial computer products, is pleased to introduce the iHPC300, its robust 4U rackmount GPU workstation. The iHPC300 is powered by the dual LGA4189 socket 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® scalable processors (code name: Ice Lake-SP) with the Intel® C621A chipset. It provides multiple PCIe for flexible GPU, NIC, and various card integration. Combining Intel Crypto Acceleration technology, memory encryption and advanced security capabilities, the highly-specialized iHPC300 delivers unrivaled performance for computationally intensive tasks in applications such as data analytics and machine learning, high-performance computing (HPC), automated optical inspection (AOI), and deep learning.
The iHPC300 is equipped with three PCIe x16 slots, three PCIe x8 slots and one NVMe M.2 Key M 2280 interface with PCIe x4 signal, supporting up to six accelerator cards and high-speed NVMe storage. This reliable and efficient GPU workstation also features six SATA-600 ports with integrated RAID 0/1/5/10 to prevent data loss.
Axiomtek’s iHPC300 supports rich I/O options including six USB 3.1 Gen1 ports, seven USB 2.0 ports, one RS-232/422/485 port, two GbE LAN ports with Intel® Ethernet controller i210-AT, one VGA port, one 8-channel programmable digital I/O port, one HD Codec audio, SMBus, and one PS/2 keyboard and mouse. The iHPC300’s 2000W/1200W power supply supports the high-performance CPU and multiple high-wattage GPU cards.
The iHPC300 offers Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM 2.0) to ensure critical information security. Furthermore, it can operate under a wide temperature range from 0°C to +40°C. Watchdog timer functionality is also available for an added layer of data security.
“To meet the increasing demand for AI workloads and intensive computing data transmission, the industry needs a new approach to processing large amounts of data and analyzing speech,” says Wayne Chung, the product manager of the IPC Division at Axiomtek. “Axiomtek’s iHPC300 built on the 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable platform has forty powerful cores for accelerated AI inference and training performance. It has six DDR4-3200 R-DIMM sockets with an un-buffered non-ECC/ECC memory capacity of up to 384GB. The iHPC300 supports up to six accelerator cards to facilitate machine learning and video processing. Moreover, it features rich data storage and flexible expandability to meet the specific needs of automation manufacturing, robotic, image or video analytics and other diverse sets of complex AI workloads.”
Axiomtek’s iHPC300 is now available for purchase. For more product information or customization services, please visit our website at us.axiomtek.com or contact us by email at solutions@axiomtek.com.
Advanced Features
· LGA4189 socket 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors, up to 270W, 40 cores (code name: Ice Lake-SP)
· Six DDR4-3200 R-DIMM un-buffered non-ECC/ECC memory, up to 384GB
· Expansion slots: three PCIe x16 and three PCIe x8 supported up to six accelerator cards
· Supports six SATA-600 ports with integrated RAID 0/1/5/10
· Supports M.2 Key M 2280
· Supports TPM 2.0 (optional)
About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.
Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.
