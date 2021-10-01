Axiotemtek Introduces High-Density 4U Rackmount GPU Workstation with the 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon Scalable Platform for AI and Deep Learning – Axiomtek iHPC300

The iHPC300 delivers unrivaled performance, high expandability and rich features for computationally intensive tasks such as data analytics and machine learning, high-performance computing (HPC), automated optical inspection (AOI), and deep learning.