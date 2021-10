Wisdom Announces the 2nd Edition of Blockchain Finance Forum - A Platform to Discuss Emerging Opportunities and Global Best Practices

London, United Kingdom, October 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The event will host public and private stakeholders for blockchain in banking and financial services and will focus on how the blockchain technology is revolutionising the finance sector. In-depth discussions with market leaders will also revolve around utilising the technology to generate new revenue, deliver process efficiency, improve end-user experience and reduce risks in business operations that come with it.The 2nd edition of the Blockchain Finance Forum will feature top-level presentations, interactive panel discussions and solution-based case studies. Success stories of the latest projects in production will also hold the spotlight to assist companies and professionals in gaining a better understanding of the market dynamics.This two-day virtual event will count on 6 Advisory Members and 20+ expert speakers from leading organisations including the British Blockchain Association, Association of German Banks (BdB), Swiss Re, InCore Bank AG, European Blockchain Partnership, ABI Lab and many more.Key Topics:Blockchain as a game-changer for the next decadeImpact of digital identification and privacyCBDC framework and regulationsTokenization ripple effect in the finance industryCreation of a sustainable Blockchain EcosystemConcept of coopetitionDLT for Trading, Clearing, and SettlementDemand supply gap in the BFSI sectorThe event will present an excellent platform to the organisations and professionals venturing or planning to venture into the blockchain space to discuss the challenges and gather deep-industry insights that will help them set their projects up for success. For more information, visit the official website at blockchainfinanceforum.com.