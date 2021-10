Starting Soon: AI Artist, Yuma Kishi Solo Exhibition, Imaginary Bones

Tokyo, Japan, October 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- √K Contemporary (Root K Contemporary, Tokyo) is pleased to present Imaginary Bones, a solo exhibition of Yuma Kishi's works. Opening October 17 (Sun), the exhibition will feature a diverse range of approximately 25 works, from video installations to three-dimensional and two-dimensional works of art.About the ExhibitionUp until now, much of technology has centered around human intent and technology's ability to fulfill anthropocentric values. Today, technology continues to grow and, in part, eclipse human design. To Kishi, the value of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not instrumental, but autonomous. Instead, through their independent world view, Kishi recognizes AI as a cooperative entity of a unique intellect and ability to render history, images, and other forms of human creation.Bones provide structure and form. Simultaneously, they are one of the earliest tools used by mankind. If civilization began when bones began to be utilized, then perhaps bones should be viewed as tools worthy of commemoration. In Imaginary Bones, Kishi reinterprets the concept of bones through an AI perspective and presents a world of shapes and rules, independent of ours.In this examination of existing civilization through its primal origins, Kishi unravels how accelerated progress reveals a situation whereby man-made systems have begun to disintegrate from the core.Artist|Yuma KishiKishi considers AI not as something that imitates people, but as an alien intelligence from another dimension. By installing this intelligence into his own body and lending it as a substitute, Kishi creates works in which the digital intelligence and the analog body are always placed in a parallel relationship.His works often reference art history in conjunction with technology to evoke a sense of momentary dislocation in the viewer's self-awareness and the world of the present.His works have been featured in NIKE and VOGUE, and he is active in a variety of fields.Artist HP| https://obake2ai.com/topIG|@obake_ai TW|@obake_aiCurator|Shin SumimotoBorn in 1993. Curation/Research Course, Department of Arts Studies and Curatorial Practices, Graduate School of Global Arts, Tokyo University of the Arts graduate. Sumimoto specializes in marketing strategy and curatorial art theory. Past activities include Count the Waves - Visualizing Invisibility (2019, Tokyo, curator), Welcome to Birdhead World Again - Tokyo 2019 (2019, Tokyo, assistant coordinator), Fujisanten3.0 (2020, Tokyo), Soichiro Murata A Walk Through White Shadows (2021, Tokyo) and more.Dates|October 17 (Sun) to November 7 (Sun), 2021*Closed Sun & Mon (Open Public holidays, 10/17 & 11/7)Venue & Organizer|√K ContemporaryAdmittance|FreeExhibiting Works|approx. 25Exhibition URL|https://root-k.jp/exhibitions_en/yuma_kishi_imaginary-bones/Co-operators|Curator Shin SumimotoSpatial Architect Ken HagaArt Director Kento UnemiTechnical Director Hidemaro FujinamiSound Tatsuru TakeishiFacility Support HATRAPhotographer Yunosuke Nakayama*Please note, depending on the state of COVID-19, details are subject to change.All visitors will be asked to co-operate with mask-wearing and hand disinfection.